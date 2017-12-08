Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Ricky Walden's run at the Betway UK Championship came to an end as he was beaten by his old friend Shaun Murphy at the last-16 stage.

But the Chester potter insists he will take a lot of belief out of his performances at the big Barbican Centre event.

World number 23 Walden beat Duane Jones 6-1, Jamie Jones 6-5 and Kyren Wilson 6-2 to set up the showdown with world number six Murphy.

But, despite hitting a break of 80 in the fourth frame, he went down to a 6-1 defeat to former world champion Murphy.

Walden said: "My confidence was just slipping a little bit during the match because I was making a few errors and even at the end things didn't go well.

"Things didn't go my way when I was in the balls and it seems to go that way when things aren't quite right.

"You can lose your rhythm and lose your technique out there, which I did."

Walden went into the mid-session interval 3-1 down despite having chance to make frame-winning breaks.

"I shouldn't have been 3-1 down with the chances I had but I just couldn't convert," said Walden, who has played with and against Murphy since they were kids.

"I wasn't really scoring and my long game was pretty poor. I couldn't put Shaun under any pressure and I felt like my confidence was diminishing out there."

But Walden has taken confidence from the way he has played in York after recovering from the career-threatening back injury that has plagued his game for the past 12 months.

The three-time ranking event winner said: "This has been a great week from my point of view. Even though it was only a last-16 I feel like I made some great strides.

"I feel as though I can play to a decent level now, I just need to keep working hard and get fully fit, play more games like that and get back to where I was."

