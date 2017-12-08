Ricky Walden's run at the Betway UK Championship came to an end as he was beaten by his old friend Shaun Murphy at the last-16 stage.
But the Chester potter insists he will take a lot of belief out of his performances at the big Barbican Centre event.
World number 23 Walden beat Duane Jones 6-1, Jamie Jones 6-5 and Kyren Wilson 6-2 to set up the showdown with world number six Murphy.
But, despite hitting a break of 80 in the fourth frame, he went down to a 6-1 defeat to former world champion Murphy.
Walden said: "My confidence was just slipping a little bit during the match because I was making a few errors and even at the end things didn't go well.
"Things didn't go my way when I was in the balls and it seems to go that way when things aren't quite right.
"You can lose your rhythm and lose your technique out there, which I did."
Walden went into the mid-session interval 3-1 down despite having chance to make frame-winning breaks.
"I shouldn't have been 3-1 down with the chances I had but I just couldn't convert," said Walden, who has played with and against Murphy since they were kids.
"I wasn't really scoring and my long game was pretty poor. I couldn't put Shaun under any pressure and I felt like my confidence was diminishing out there."
But Walden has taken confidence from the way he has played in York after recovering from the career-threatening back injury that has plagued his game for the past 12 months.
The three-time ranking event winner said: "This has been a great week from my point of view. Even though it was only a last-16 I feel like I made some great strides.
"I feel as though I can play to a decent level now, I just need to keep working hard and get fully fit, play more games like that and get back to where I was."
