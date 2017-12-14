Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

CHESTER-BASED snooker ace Ricky Walden could well be sticking to the day job from now on.

The 35-year-old spent a stint in the commentary box on day two of the Dafabet Scottish Open.

But, despite receiving praise from punters and fellow players, the world number 23 believes it affected his performance in his 4-2 victory over Joe Swail the following day.

Walden, who has struggled with back problems over the past 12 months, went 3-1 up in the last-64 showdown in Glasgow.

But, after struggling to see the game out against world number 119 Swail, he said: "It's okay the commentary, yeah.

"I was nervous yesterday, it was a tough day and that's probably why I played so bad because I was drained from worrying about the commentary.

"I'm pleased with the win, though, it was quite a scrappy game and he probably played the better stuff so I'm just pleased to scrap it out really.

"I'm not sure how I got through because as I say, Joe played the better stuff, so I think I just stuck in there and won the gritty frames, and had a bit of fight in there.

"In general, my form is okay. I'm struggling with a few bits and bobs but hopefully I can improve next round.

"I need to improve all-round really, I'm not really scoring too well or making the most of my chances so a bit more in that department would help and everything else will slot in."

Walden, who beat world number 106 Billy Joe Castle in the opening round 4-2, will now take on world number 40 Mark Joyce today (Thursday) for a place in the last 16.

