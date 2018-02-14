Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Paul Economides says he has been left in ‘No Man’s Land’ after being dealt another blow in his bid for a British title shot.

The 31-year-old bantamweight from Vicars Cross was set to meet Jason Cunningham in Doncaster later this month for a British title eliminator fight.

But it was revealed at the start of the month that Cunningham couldn’t make the weight for the fight, leaving Economides unsure of what the future holds.

“It’s so disheartening,” said Economides, who is ranked sixth in the UK rankings at bantamweight.

“I did everything right and I sacrificed so much during my training to make sure that I was ready for this fight as it was a chance for me to get close to a British title shot.

“I knew something was up, though. When I asked his [Cunningham’s] promoter about tickets they weren’t being sent out, and that made me wonder what was going on.

“When Dave Coldwell [Economides’ promoter] rang me and told me I wasn’t shocked. I was so disappointed, though, as I put so much into this camp.

“He was a Southpaw, so I did all my training around facing a Southpaw.

“I sacrificed my Christmas, New Year and have put this all first but have been let down again.”

While Economides is left to contemplate the unknown, Cunningham has already secured a British title eliminator at featherweight and will face Jason Gill in Manchester on Sunday, February 25.

The disappointment adds to a catalogue of let downs in his bid to get a title shot.

“The guy had four of five weeks to meet the weight but said he couldn’t do it, so I don’t know what’s gone on with that,” said Economides, who trains at the Chester Boxers gym in Hoole.

“He has now sorted himself out with a shot at the weight below and I’m sitting here not knowing what is going to happen. It doesn’t seem fair, does it?

“But that’s boxing. It’s highs and lows, the only thing is I seem to be experiencing more lows than highs. Surely my luck has to change some time soon, right?

“I know Dave [Coldwell] is on the lookout and if anyone can sort something out then it will be him.

“I just have to make sure I stay ready and keep sharp. If I get a chance to fight at 24 hours’ notice somewhere then so be it. I have been through all this before so I am no stranger to it, but it doesn’t make it any easier.

“When I get that call I will be ready, though.”