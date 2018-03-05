Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Nearly 2,000 runners and an army of spectators took to the streets of Chester for the inaugural Chester 10k road race on Sunday.

Many other events across the country were cancelled because of the wintry weather.

But the hardy Chester 10k runners were not to be put off.

The 6.2-mile race started at the Northgate Arena, headed out to Mollington and returned to the city centre via Northgate Street to a noisy reception from the crowds at the Town Hall finish.

The race was won by local boy Charlie Hulson of Liverpool Harriers in a time of 29 minutes 58 seconds followed by Andy Benson of Preston Harriers in second (31:44) and Christopher Perry of Vale Royal AC in third (31:53).

(Image: Simon Warburton)

Former Deeside AAC member Hulson, who is from Rhosesmor near Mold, said: "It's a great course with lots of encouragement from spectators and volunteers.

"I am proud to be the winner of the first race and excited to have set the initial course record."

The first woman to cross the line was Eleanor Davis of Bristol & West AC in 34:52 followed by Danielle Hodgkinson of Birchfield Harriers in second (34:58) and Amanda Crook of Southport Waterloo AC in third (35:49).

Wrexham AC's James Mills was seventh overall (32:49) with Deestriders Running Club's Edd Flynn one place behind in eighth (34:26).

Robert Little led the way for West Cheshire AC in 16th (35:52) while Colin Berry was the first Ellesmere Port Running Club member over the line in 75th (42:15).

(Image: Simon Warburton)

A trio of West Cheshire AC runners also won age group prizes. Joe Foy and Andrew Dawe were the fastest MV60 and MV50 in 60th (41:26) and 61st (41:35) respectively while Rosemary Rogers was the fastest FV65 in 496th (52:51).

Full results can be found by clicking HERE.

Chester Triathlon Club's charge was spearheaded by Adrian Bellwood, who finished 25th in 38:19, while Bernard Curd was first past the post for Chester Road Runners in 209th (46:50).

Race director Andy White, of Active Leisure Events, said: "We are over the moon with the response to our new race and the perfect racing conditions which prevailed on the day.

"From what runners have already told us it is clear that a massive thank you is due to the local communities, especially those of Mollington and the Garden Quarter, for their vocal and enthusiastic support.

"We are glad that lots of people made the effort to turn out to support the runners."

Joint race organiser Chris Hulse added: "We would like to thank our associate sponsors, Mitchell Group, together with Brio Leisure and Chester Road Runners for their support.

"We could not host the event without the amazing volunteers, organisations and groups who give the race its unique and friendly character."

Claire House Children’s Hospice is the official event charity and Chester-based Active Leisure Events expect their three races this year to raise £1m for local and national causes.

Sophie Chilvers, running and challenge fundraiser at Claire House, said: "Claire House are grateful to all running for us in the Chester 10k.

"We are lucky that so many people within the local community are pounding the streets of Chester to support their local children's hospice."