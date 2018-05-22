Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Mason Cartwright says the horror injury he sustained in the ring at the weekend is part of the reason he got into boxing in the first place.

The Chester-born 25-year-old saw lost the first fight of his professional career at the weekend when the referee stopped his WBO European Welterweight title bout with Darren Tetley in the ninth round after a horrific cut to Cartwright’s lip.

Cartwright, from Ellesmere Port, had been well in the fight against Tetley in front of a bumper crowd at Leeds United’s Elland Road stadium on Saturday night before Tetley opened up a cut on Cartwright’s lip that saw referee Phil Edwards call time on the bout.

The win extended Tetley’s record to 15-0 while Cartwright slipped to 13-1-1, but ‘Nutty’ as he is nicknamed, believes he could have taken the fight.

“I was well in it and I felt like I was winning the fight and was doing enough,” said Cartwright, who was fighting on the Lee Selby vs Josh Warrington undercard.

“If it goes the distance then I win the fight, but my lip had opened up and it was stopped and that was that. It was gutting.

(Image: Dave Thompson/PA Wire)

“But I’ve already planned a rematch with him (Tetley) for when everything is healed and that could be around October time hopefully.”

Images of Cartwright’s lip injury went viral at the weekend and there was plenty of interest from the national media.

And while sitting in A&E at Leeds General Infirmary he even managed to get a picture with TV presenter Davina McCall, who was there filming a forthcoming ITV show.

But despite his gruesome injury, Cartwright insists it is what the sport is all about and what makes it attractive.

He said: “I want people to say ‘did you see that Mason Cartwright fight? Oh my God, what a war that was’.

“I want to be one of those battered and bloodied warriors who are in there for the love of the sport and who just go for it, just go to war. If I was watching that fight on Saturday I would have loved it as it is what the sport is all about.

(Image: Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

“It’s why I got into it and why I love the sport. It’s not meant to be for the faint hearted, it’s a battle in the ring.

“There is a chance this lip could cause problems in the future when it heals and it could be a weak spot. I’ll just have to protect it.

“But stuff like this doesn’t put me off, it only makes me love it more and makes me more keen than ever to get back in the gym and get at it for the next one.”