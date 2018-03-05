Load mobile navigation
Sportgallery

Gallery: Chester 10k 2018

Nearly 2,000 runners took part in the inaugural Chester 10k road race

  • Share
  1. Runners on Parkgate Road1 of 25
  2. Teresa (number 781) from Guide Running UK with Anna (576) supporting the Hospice of the Good Shepherd2 of 25
  3. These three ladies were running for Claire House Children's Hospice3 of 25
  4. Runners cross the line4 of 25
  5. 2000 runners took part in Chester's first 10k race on Sunday, March 45 of 25
  6. Runners on Parkgate Road6 of 25
  7. 2000 runners took part in Chester's first 10k race7 of 25
  8. Women's winner Eleanor Davis who finished in a time of 33:548 of 25
  9. A team of volunteers from Upton High School9 of 25
  10. Chester 10K winners10 of 25
  11. 2000 runners took part in Chester's first 10k race on Sunday, March 411 of 25
  12. Women's winner Eleanor Davis who finished in a time of 33:5412 of 25
  13. 2000 runners took part in Chester's first 10k race on Sunday, March 413 of 25
  14. 2000 runners took part in Chester's first 10k race on Sunday, March 414 of 25
  15. Start of the Chester 10K Race at the Northgate Arena15 of 25
  16. Tracey (1487) was running for the Hospice of the Good Shepherd16 of 25
  17. 2000 runners took part in Chester's first 10k race on Sunday, March 417 of 25
  18. Race winner Charlie Hulson who finished in a time of 29:5818 of 25
  19. The first three men across the finish line19 of 25
  20. The first three women across the finish line20 of 25
  21. Race winner Charlie Hulson who finished in a time of 29:5821 of 25
  22. Runners on Parkgate Road22 of 25
  23. First man to cross the finish line Charlie Hulson of Liverpool Harriers23 of 25
  24. First women to cross the finish line Eleanor Davies of Bristol and West AC24 of 25
  25. Mitchell Group UK provided the lead car for the Chester 10K25 of 25
More On
Northgate ArenaInaugural Chester 10k hailed a massive success
Report, pictures and results from Sunday's big city centre road race
Chester FCChester MP takes Blues plight to the very highest level of the FA
Labour's Chris Matheson met with FA chief executive Martin Glenn last week to discuss Chester FC and fan ownership
ChesterGallery: Chester 10k 2018
Nearly 2,000 runners took part in the inaugural Chester 10k road race
Chester FC'Best ever Blues' to reunite for Chester FC cause
Players from squad who achieved highest ever league finish for a Chester to take part in evening of celebration
Chester FCChester FC fans told there are more where Hughes, Waters, Jones and Crawford came from
Extended interview with academy boss after another proud week for the Blues' thriving youth section
Chester FC'Best ever Blues' to reunite for Chester FC cause
Players from squad who achieved highest ever league finish for a Chester to take part in evening of celebration
ChesterGallery: Chester 10k 2018
Nearly 2,000 runners took part in the inaugural Chester 10k road race
BasketballLate agony as Cheshire Phoenix lose to play-off rivals Bristol Flyers
Nix go down to sixth straight defeat to bogey side Bristol
Northgate ArenaInaugural Chester 10k hailed a massive success
Report, pictures and results from Sunday's big city centre road race
Chester FCChester MP takes Blues plight to the very highest level of the FA
Labour's Chris Matheson met with FA chief executive Martin Glenn last week to discuss Chester FC and fan ownership
Chester ZooFancy being a carnivore keeper at Chester Zoo? An 'exciting' vacancy is available
You'd be working with tigers, lions, otters and two species of bear
Northgate ArenaInaugural Chester 10k hailed a massive success
Report, pictures and results from Sunday's big city centre road race
Cheshire ConstabularyHorrifying M56 dashcam footage shows man 'deliberately' putting lives at risk
Motorist handed suspended prison sentence after being convicted of dangerous driving
Chester FCChester MP takes Blues plight to the very highest level of the FA
Labour's Chris Matheson met with FA chief executive Martin Glenn last week to discuss Chester FC and fan ownership
CourtsLeanne McKie murder trial: Live updates as Darren McKie appears in court accused of killing police detective wife
Leanne McKie's body was discovered in a lake in Cheshire last year
BroughtonNew store at Broughton Park set to open its doors this week – and there are special treats for customers
Discounts, refreshments and fizz will celebrate the opening
Stanlow RefineryEssar oil refinery admits responsibility for gas smell in Ellesmere Port
Company claims odour was ‘not harmful’ but has not revealed what escaped into the atmosphere
Chester Crown CourtOwner of Chester Indian restaurant jailed for £93k VAT fraud
Ataur Rahman Hashim claimed Step in India ceased trading in 2011
Cheshire Ice Cream FarmThe Ice Cream Farm is giving FREE ice cream to mums this Sunday
Mother's Day treat up for grabs at award-winning attraction
Chester FC'Best ever Blues' to reunite for Chester FC cause
Players from squad who achieved highest ever league finish for a Chester to take part in evening of celebration
Top Stories
Stanlow RefineryEssar oil refinery admits responsibility for gas smell in Ellesmere Port
Company claims odour was ‘not harmful’ but has not revealed what escaped into the atmosphere
Cheshire West and Chester CouncilChester council boss retires early following 'unexpected health condition'
Process now begins to recruit replacement for Gerald Meehan
CourtsLeanne McKie murder trial: Live updates as Darren McKie appears in court accused of killing police detective wife
Leanne McKie's body was discovered in a lake in Cheshire last year
Chester Crown CourtOwner of Chester Indian restaurant jailed for £93k VAT fraud
Ataur Rahman Hashim claimed Step in India ceased trading in 2011
Chester ZooFancy being a carnivore keeper at Chester Zoo? An 'exciting' vacancy is available
You'd be working with tigers, lions, otters and two species of bear
BroughtonNew store at Broughton Park set to open its doors this week – and there are special treats for customers
Discounts, refreshments and fizz will celebrate the opening
Chester FCChester MP takes Blues plight to the very highest level of the FA
Labour's Chris Matheson met with FA chief executive Martin Glenn last week to discuss Chester FC and fan ownership
The OscarsEx-Hollyoaks actress signs Oscars acceptance speech as her film bags award
Rachel Shenton's The Silent Child won Best Live Action Film
Northgate ArenaInaugural Chester 10k hailed a massive success
Report, pictures and results from Sunday's big city centre road race
Ellesmere PortEllesmere Port's boom town housing could bring in £16m plus
More than 2,000 new homes are being built in the area
Cheshire ConstabularyHorrifying M56 dashcam footage shows man 'deliberately' putting lives at risk
Motorist handed suspended prison sentence after being convicted of dangerous driving
HuntingtonWell known Chester car dealership gets demolished
A 58-bed care home for elderly residents will be built in its place
This website uses cookies. Using this website means you are okay with this but you can find out more and learn how to manage your cookie choices here.Close cookie policy overlay