Chester 10k 2018

Nearly 2,000 runners took part in the inaugural Chester 10k road race

  1. Runners on Parkgate Road1 of 24
  2. Teresa (number 781) from Guide Running UK with Anna (576) supporting the Hospice of the Good Shepherd2 of 24
  3. These three ladies were running for Claire House Children's Hospice3 of 24
  4. 2000 runners took part in Chester's first 10k race on Sunday, March 44 of 24
  5. Runners on Parkgate Road5 of 24
  6. 2000 runners took part in Chester's first 10k race6 of 24
  7. Women's winner Eleanor Davis who finished in a time of 33:547 of 24
  8. A team of volunteers from Upton High School8 of 24
  9. Chester 10K winners9 of 24
  10. 2000 runners took part in Chester's first 10k race on Sunday, March 410 of 24
  11. Women's winner Eleanor Davis who finished in a time of 33:5411 of 24
  12. 2000 runners took part in Chester's first 10k race on Sunday, March 412 of 24
  13. 2000 runners took part in Chester's first 10k race on Sunday, March 413 of 24
  14. Start of the Chester 10K Race at the Northgate Arena14 of 24
  15. Tracey (1487) was running for the Hospice of the Good Shepherd15 of 24
  16. 2000 runners took part in Chester's first 10k race on Sunday, March 416 of 24
  17. Race winner Charlie Hulson who finished in a time of 29:5817 of 24
  18. The first three men across the finish line18 of 24
  19. The first three women across the finish line19 of 24
  20. Race winner Charlie Hulson who finished in a time of 29:5820 of 24
  21. Runners on Parkgate Road21 of 24
  22. Mitchell Group UK provided the lead car for the Chester 10K22 of 24
  23. First man to cross the finish line Charlie Hulson of Liverpool Harriers23 of 24
  24. First women to cross the finish line Eleanor Davies of Bristol and West AC24 of 24
Chester FCChester MP takes Blues plight to the very highest level of the FA
Labour's Chris Matheson met with FA chief executive Martin Glenn last week to discuss Chester FC and fan ownership
Chester FCChester FC fans told there are more where Hughes, Waters, Jones and Crawford came from
Extended interview with academy boss after another proud week for the Blues' thriving youth section
Chester FCFootball Manager 2018 free agents: 12 non-league talents to sign
No money? No problem. Here's who could make a difference on shoestring in the National League
Chester FCChester FC fans' jury: 'I've put my hand in my pocket. Now I need to understand what will change'
Blues supporters deliver their verdict on an eventful few weeks for the club
Chester FCHonesty over Chester FC's financial plight has helped bond between fans and players
That is the verdict of boss Marcus Bignot who wishes off-field problems would have come to light sooner
Chester FC'Best ever Blues' to reunite for Chester FC cause
Players from squad who achieved highest ever league finish for a Chester to take part in evening of celebration
BasketballLate agony as Cheshire Phoenix lose to play-off rivals Bristol Flyers
Nix go down to sixth straight defeat to bogey side Bristol
Northgate ArenaInaugural Chester 10k hailed a massive success
Report, pictures and results from Sunday's big city centre road race
The OscarsEx-Hollyoaks actress signs Oscars acceptance speech as her film bags award
Rachel Shenton's The Silent Child won Best Live Action Film
Cheshire ConstabularyHorrifying M56 dashcam footage shows man 'deliberately' putting lives at risk
Motorist handed suspended prison sentence after being convicted of dangerous driving
Chester ZooFancy being a carnivore keeper at Chester Zoo? An 'exciting' vacancy is available
You'd be working with tigers, lions, otters and two species of bear
HuntingtonWell known Chester car dealership gets demolished
A 58-bed care home for elderly residents will be built in its place
CourtsLeanne McKie murder trial: Live updates as Darren McKie appears in court accused of killing police detective wife
Leanne McKie's body was discovered in a lake in Cheshire last year
The OscarsEx-Hollyoaks actress signs Oscars acceptance speech as her film bags award
Rachel Shenton's The Silent Child won Best Live Action Film
Ellesmere PortEllesmere Port's boom town housing could bring in £16m plus
More than 2,000 new homes are being built in the area
Jodrell BankSlowdive and George FitzGerald among acts added to Bluedot Festival line-up
They join The Chemical Brothers and Future Islands for Jodrell Bank festival
MorrisonsMorrisons Chester plans improvements to access road
Changes are mainly aimed at reducing delays on leaving the Bache store
Traffic and TravelThese stretches of M53 and M56 will be subject to overnight road closures
Drivers will be affected as of next month
CrimePair jailed for selling company mobile phones
Greedy businessmen flogged thousands of pounds worth of company technology
