Anastasia Dobromyslova's dreams of a fourth BDO World Championship women's title were dashed by Lisa Ashton.

Dobromyslova, who lives in Ellesmere Port , was in sparkling form on route to the final.

She beat Anca Zijlstra 2-0, third-seed Lorraine Winstanley 2-0 and then 10-time champion Trina Gulliver 2-0 to reach the showpiece.

But Dobromyslova, who plays for Chester outfit Dee Miller in the Cheshire Ladies Super League, could not get the better of Ashton.

The defending champion reeled off eight straight legs to retain the crown she won at the Lakeside last year.

Ashton's fourth word title - she was also the 2014 and 2015 champion - means she now sits second on the all-time list behind Gulliver.

But Dobromyslova, who is now the only player to have won three world titles, could not have made a better start.

The 33-year-old fired in a 180 on her way to winning the first leg and, after a cool two-dart 100 checkout sealed the second, she landed another maximum to wrap up the set in emphatic style.

It was the first set that Ashton had lost a set at the Lakeside in two years.

But the 47-year-old responded by taking the second set despite a third 180 for Dobromyslova.

Ashton kicked off the third set with three consecutive 140s and from then she never looked back as she ran out a 3-1 winner (0-3, 3-1, 3-0, 3-0).

Dobromyslova won the BDO title in 2008, 2012 and 2013 and reached the semi-finals last year while heavily pregnant .

After taking time off to look after her baby son, she has now returned to the sport in which she has enjoyed massive success.

Dobromyslova, who was born in Russia but has made Ellesmere Port her home with husband and fellow darts player Tony Martin, has also won the BDO World Masters and Trophy during her career.

She also spent two years - between 2009 and 2011 - playing in the male-dominated PDO.