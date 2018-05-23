Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester Gladiators is encouraging youngsters to try the sport for free this summer as part of the club's 10th anniversary celebrations.

The Gladiators are offering a month's free trial for boys and girls of all ages who would like to experience a new sport and potentially represent the club against teams from across the region.

The rugby league club, which was formed in 2008, is based at The Cheshire County Sports Club in Upton and has junior teams for ages 6-13 who play in the North West Counties League along with a senior side who compete the North West Men's League.

Junior training takes place on Thursday evenings with games on Sunday mornings throughout the season and all levels of experience are welcome from newcomers to the sport to current rugby union players who are looking to keep playing through the summer and develop their game.

Club development officer Paul Foster said: "This is a landmark season for our club and we're really keen to make the most of that by offering as many youngsters as possible the opportunity to try rugby league.

"The free trial will allow them to attend training sessions with our coaches and learn the sport's core skills without worrying about the cost or having to provide kit and equipment. There's no catch whatsoever - we just want to give more children the chance to play the game.

"Rugby league is a fast and exciting sport which promotes important values and we pride ourselves on being a friendly and inclusive club. We would encourage anyone whose children enjoy rugby at school or socially to come and give it a go."

For more details about the club or to arrange a free trial email info@chestergladiators.com or text 07512 355396 .