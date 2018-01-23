Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester Gladiators are back in training in preparation for the new North West Men’s League campaign.

This season marks the rugby league club’s 10th anniversary and officials are eager to celebrate the landmark with success on the field.

Pre-season training started last week and with a number of new faces linking up with the core of last season’s squad, the Gladiators hope to mount a competitive challenge in Division Three.

The club is aiming to further strengthen its ranks with plans for a second team and is keen to hear from prospective new players with all experience levels welcome.

Paul Foster, who has played for the club since its formation, said: “We were really pleased with the turnout at our first session back and some of the new additions made a great impression.

“This is a big year for the club and we’re determined to have a real crack at the competition. It’s going to be a very tough division but we’re confident we can spring a few surprises.

“We’re looking to field a second team again this season so we’re still looking to add to the squad and everyone is welcome.

“The club has blossomed over the past few years, particularly at junior level, and that’s really pleasing to see so hopefully 2018 can be another successful year.”

Chester’s opposition in Division Three will be Burtonwood Bridge, Crosfields A, Eccleston Lions, Halton Farnworth Hornets A, Langworthy Reds, Rochdale Cobras, Westhoughton Lions, Wigan Bulldogs and Woolston Rovers A.

The new season begins on March 3 and the squad train every Thursday from 7.15pm at the club’s home venue, The Cheshire County Sports Club.

For more details about the Gladiators contact 07512 355396 or email info@chestergladiators.com.

Chester Gladiators junior sides are welcoming new players for the 2018 season.

The club plans to run six teams catering for youngsters from U7s through to U13s with matches taking place from March to October on Sunday mornings.

Training starts later this month and new starters are offered a free four week trial, allowing them to take part in training and experience rugby league before deciding whether to become a Gladiator with no pressure to continue beyond the trial. No previous rugby league experience is needed and all training sessions are led by fully-qualified coaches.

For more details contact 07512 355396 or email info@chestergladiators.com.