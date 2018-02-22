Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester boxer Wycombe King put in another assured performance in the ring, claiming a unanimous points victory over Knowsley Vale’s Shaun Magennis.

At the Vass Social Club in Blackley, Manchester, King secured his second points success over Magennis in a fortnight having taken on the fight at short notice.

Magennis, seeking revenge, came out with all guns blazing against King, a member of Manchester club Collyhurst ABC, but the Chester boxer was only too happy to engage.

Magennis kept a high guard to offset the danger of King’s head shots, however King used fast left leads to the body and a very good right uppercut to good effect to put him in the ascendancy.

The bout was fast paced and King held the edge in the first two rounds while the last round was a barnstormer with Magennis going for broke.

But King, trained by former British champion Pat Barrett, showed excellent defensive work and was in his rhythm and at the close had Magennis wobbling to earn a unanimous verdict over a top prospect.

Tommy Dix, a stalwart of the Chester and Ellesmere Port boxing scene who has worked closely with King, said: “There will come a time in the not too distant future when Wycombe will decide whether he’ll turn professional or not.

“In my opinion he is with the right brains trust with Pat Barrett and Thomas McDonagh to guide him. I am more impressed with him every time I meet him and he has the right mental attitude to be a success.”