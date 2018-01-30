Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Fly fishermen celebrated another fine season as North West Flyfishers held their annual prize dinner at Forest Hills Hotel in Frodsham on Saturday, January 13.

Angling aces, Tony Slater (Ellesmere Port) and Neil Barlow (Frodsham) landed the coveted trophies of Bank Aggregate and Boat Aggregate Angler of the Year, respectively.

While Phil Burgess (Frodsham) hooked the biggest fish of 2017, with an impressive 13lb leviathan Rainbow Trout from Craiglwyd Springs, Penmaenmawr.

Simon Smith (Malpas) netted Clubman of the Year for a second time.

The club, now in its 38th year, fishes bank and boat matches across the North West and North Wales once a month, with friendly and informative meetings taking place at Frodsham Conservative Club on the first Wednesday of each month at 8pm.

Fly anglers of any age or ability are invited to join for the 2018 season with membership costing a modest £25 for the year.

For further details, please contact secretary Ian Cooper on 07743 446691.

Alternatively for more information, search Northwest Flyfishers on Facebook or @nwflyfishers on Twitter.