Anastasia Dobromyslova is one victory away from claiming her fourth BDO World Championship women's title after winning through to the 2018 final.

The three-time champion, who lives in Ellesmere Port, continued her superb form at the big Lakeside event by beating 10-time champion Trina Gulliver 2-0.

Dobromyslova had not lost a single leg in the lead up to this afternoon's semi-final.

But, while she did lose two in the opening set to Gulliver, that was a minor blip as she emerged a convincing 2-0 (3-2 3-0) winner.

Sixth-seed Dobromyslova will take on top-seed Deta Hedman or fourth-seed - and defending-champion - Lisa Ashton in tomorrow's (Saturday) final.

Dobromyslova said: "I didn't feel I played that well but it was still an 84 average.

"I'm over the moon because Trina is such a great player and a 10-time champion.

"It was tough."

Dobromyslova won the title in 2008, 2012 and 2013 and reached the semi-finals last year while heavily pregnant .

The 33-year-old, who play for Chester outfit Dee Miller in the Cheshire Ladies Super League, was born in Russia but made Ellesmere Port her home with husband - and fellow darts player - Tony Martin.