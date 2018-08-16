Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A town where Chester FC will head next month to take on their National League North rivals have clarified that football supporters are welcome there.

The Blues travel to Victory Park to take on Chorley FC at the end of September.

A letter sent by Chorley Council has emerged which advised travelling supporters would no longer be welcome in the town centre for matches in the day due to the ‘impact it has on our town centre businesses’.

The letter said that Chorley had become a hub for fans visiting nearby clubs such as Premier League club Burnley and Championship sides Blackburn Rovers, Bolton Wanderers, Wigan Athletic, and Preston North End.

It added that visiting football fans have congregated around several pubs in Chorley town centre which ‘many find intimidating and is a concern for our residents’.

But Chorley Council has now moved to clarify the letter and said that ‘well behaved’ fans of Chorley FC and their opponents are ‘very much welcome’ in the town centre.

A statement said: “Over recent years we’ve seen more and more large groups of away fans travelling to clubs such as Bolton Wanderers, Preston North End, Wigan Athletic, Blackburn Rovers and Burnley stopping off at Chorley town centre.

“One of the reasons they call here is that it is more and more difficult for away fans to get into pubs close to those grounds with many not admitting away fans and for certain games alcohol is not served to away fans in the stadiums.

“That in turn has led to large groups of fans visiting Chorley town centre and on occasions spilling out of pubs on to the streets, drinking and intimidating people in town who are doing their shopping.

“As we stated in the letter we have done a lot of work and invested a lot of time and money into the town centre and we don’t want Saturdays, which are one of the busiest days for traders, to be affected by people put off by football fans causing anti social behaviour.

“We know many football fans do visit Chorley town centre, whether that be residents meeting up with friends to go and support a team elsewhere, or fans of Chorley FC and their opponents, and are not only well behaved but spend their money in the local pubs.

“We very much welcome you to the town centre and the sentiments in the letter are not aimed at you.

“What we are trying to stop is the occasions when we get a large group of supporters stopping off on the way to one of the above grounds descending upon a pub and then spilling out on to the streets, drinking, chanting and intimidating people who are there to enjoy themselves and do some shopping.

“We’d like to wish all football fans a successful season (except for away fans coming to Chorley FC) and we hope Chorley can keep up their 100% start to the season on Saturday.”