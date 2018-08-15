Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Though the clash against Kidderminster Harriers was postponed for Chester FC , there was almost a complete set of fixtures in the National League North last night.

And top of the table Chorley made it four wins from four as they battered basement club Southport 4-0 at Victory Park.

Strikes from Andy Teague, Adam Blakeman, Alex Newby and an own goal completed the rout, while Dean Winnard was shown a straight red card to complete the Sandgrounders’ misery.

And Southport boss Liam Watson did not hold back in his post-match interview to the club’s YouTube channel, claiming some of his squad will never play for him again and that there are 'a load of overpaid players' at the club.

He said: “They’re the benchmark, they are what we need to be and we are a million miles away from being what Chorley are. Forget about ability, forget about strength, forget about power, forget about a team ethic, because they’ve got it all and we are a million miles away from that.

“But to be honest, I’m not surprised because I’ve seen it coming. I’ve been told that this player’s good, that player’s good, every player, they’ve done well in spells – do you know what, I haven’t seen it.

“At the moment, I think we’ve got a load of overpaid players who think they’re miles better than what they actually are and some of them will never play for me again.

“I’ve been biting my lip, they’ve got no character, this is the quietest dressing room I’ve ever been in. They look petrified. They’re alright if they want to turn up in training and think they’re good, they get too well looked after by the club.

“We actually need to move some of these out, but I’ve been trying to move some of these out since the start of the summer and the simple fact is no-one wants to come in for them because a) they’re not as good as they think, and b) they’re actually on far too much money, so it makes it extremely difficult to actually move them on.”

Elsewhere, Saturday’s visitors to the Swansway Chester Stadium FC United of Manchester, beat Altrincham 2-1 at Moss Lane.

Jordan Hulme gave the Robins the lead by FC United fought back to claim the three points thanks to Liam Dickinson and Kurt Willoughby.

AFC Telford United beat Brackley Town by the same scoreline, with former Chester loanee Daniel Udoh handing the home side the lead.

Darryl Knights doubled Telford’s advantage before Gregg Smith halved the deficit just before full-time for Brackley.

Curzon Ashton sealed a late win thanks to Joe Guest’s 90th minute strike against Alfreton Town.

York City beat Ashton United 2-0 on their travels after second half goals from Macaulay Langstaff and Joe Tait.

Boston United overcame Nuneaton Borough 2-1.

Nathan Arnold gave Boston the lead just before the break, before Jonathan Wafula doubled their advantage after the break.

Ashley Jackson was dismissed for the home side following a late challenge on Michael Tweed, before Enoch Andoh halved the deficit eight minutes from the end.

Ben McKenna handed Bradford (Park Avenue) a 1-0 over Spennymoor Town, while Hereford FC overcame Leamington 2-1.

The visitors were handed the lead through a Jack Edwards header inside 20 minutes, but ex-Blues striker Harry White levelled from the penalty spot early in the second half before Jamie Bird’s effort proved to be the winner for the Bulls.

Guiseley drew 1-1 on their travels against Stockport County as Sam Walker cancelled out Kaine Felix’s first half finish.