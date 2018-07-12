Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Football sadly won’t be coming home in 2018.

But after England reached the semi finals of the World Cup – something that Three Lions fans would surely have taken before it started – pride in the national team has been restored through a young squad which has the potential to stay together and achieve more success in the next few international tournaments.

And though England had chances in the first half in Moscow in Croatia, over the course of 120 minutes, the more experienced and arguably better team won.

But even though there is a third placed play off against Belgium, as well as the final between France and Croatia, action around Chester FC ’s National League North rivals is continuing at full speed ahead of the division beginning in August.

With the Blues beginning the campaign at home to Spennymoor Town , clubs up and down the division are still busy strengthening their squads and turning out for pre-season friendlies as bosses tinker with their teams and work out their preferred starting XIs and formations.

So here’s what teams the Blues will be facing in just a few weeks time have been getting up to...

Nuneaton Borough

And one side that have lost a player to a team in the division below is Nuneaton.

The Boro have confirmed that midfielder and captain Ryan Beswick has had his contract cancelled by mutual consent and has left Liberty Way.

He set up six goals in 39 games last season.

A club statement said: “We would like to take this opportunity to thank Ryan for his time at the club and wish him all of the best in his future career.”

And it has not taken long for the former Boro skipper to find himself a new club after Tamworth confirmed the midfielder’s capture.

Lambs head coach Mike Fowler told the Tamworth Herald : “It’s a real coup. A midfield of Ryan, Aman Verma and Paul Green is fantastic for this football club.

“Ryan is someone with unbelievable vision and quality on the ball. He has a fantastic left foot and his set-piece delivery is terrific.”

“He can dictate a game. He likes to get on the ball and orchestrate from deep. The other good thing is that he still has the desire and the will to do well.

“He wants to win the league with us. That is what he is here to do. There were other clubs interested but he has come here because he wants to achieve things with us.”

But Nuneaton have been boostes with the arrival of a midfielder with Football League pedigree.

James Wesolowski has joined from the club from Guiseley – now joint managed by ex-Blues boss Marcus Bignot .

The 30-year-old Australian has had spells with Peterborough United, Oldham Athletic, and Shrewsbury Town during his career.

Goalkeeper Joslain Mayebi – who won the FA Trophy during his time with Wrexham – has also joined the Boro from South African side Royal Eagles.

Blyth Spartans

One club to have increased the firepower in their forward line is Blyth.

The Spartans have added ex-York City and Spennymoor striker Breadley Fewster to their ranks.

The 22-year-old striker has known Blyth boss Alun Armstrong for many years and becomes the fourth summer signing at Croft Park.

Speaking of Armstrong, Fewster told the club website: “He’s a massive influence, he wanted me to sign last season but I decided to stay closer to home.

“It says a lot about Alun that when I rang him this season he was exactly the same – he didn’t hold a grudge about me not signing last year and that’s a testament to the man he is.

“With him being a prolific top level striker I’m hoping he can help me become even better, help me add things to my game and produce for the this famous club.”

And after finally getting his man after trying last season, Armstrong has big expectations of Fewster.

He told the Blyth website: “He’s a proper striker, he plays within the 18-yard box and getting in between defenders.

“We didn’t have anyone to replace Dan Maguire when he got injured last season, so it was important to bring in an out and out striker this summer.”

Guiseley

If there’s one club in the division where the Blues will be running into a few familiar faces, then it has to be Guiseley.

Ex-Blues boss Bignot was confirmed as part of the Lions management duo alongside Russ O’Neill.

Defender Andy Halls linked up with his former boss at Nethermoor after the 26-year-old penned a deal after being released by Chester at the start of June.

The former Blues goalkeeper Jon Worsnop – who had two spells with the club between 2002 and 2005, as well as from 2014 to 2016 – has also been confirmed to provide goalkeeping cover and coaching.

And yet another former Blues player was signed by the Lions earlier this week when Kingsley James was confirmed , and later made his debut for them in the friendly win over Bradford City.

Lucas Dawson was also one of those to feature in that game as he turned out as a trialist for Guiseley and could join the ever-growing contingent of former Chester FC players who now call Nethermoor home.

Southport

Another club which continues to be busy in the transfer market is Southport, where ex-Blues defender Ryan Astles now plays his football.

The Sandgrounders have confirmed left-footed midfielder Bradley Bauress has penned a one-year deal with them.

His career began at Blackburn Rovers where he was appointed skipper of their under 21 side, later having spells at Colwyn Bay and Witton Albion, before spending last season in the National League with Barrow.

He told the club website: “I’m really looking forward to my first season with Southport, a club that has big ambitions.

“All the lads have been brilliant and I feel it’s a really good place to play my football as the team is looking stronger by the day.”

Darlington

The Blues were not the only National League North side to have a friendly against a big name club in the past week.

Granted facing a Liverpool FC side managed by Jurgen Klopp with the likes of Naby Keita, Fabinho, James Milner, Divock Origi, Daniel Sturridge and Andy Robertson is unlikely to be topped, but Darlington faced one of their bigger neighbours on Tuesday evening when Sunderland at Blackwell Meadows.

The Black Cats – who will be playing in League One this season after back-to-back relegations from the Premier League and the Championship – named a matchday squad which included Lee Cattermole, Callum McManaman and George Honeyman.

But despite this, the Quakers were able to secure a 1-0 win thanks to an early strike from Jordan Nicholson after slotting past Sunderland goalkeeper Robbin Ruiter for a victory which home fans will remember for a while.

AFC Telford United

And we end with AFC Telford who will be entertaining one of the great names of English football this weekend at the New Bucks Head in what will be new boss Gavin Cowan’s first pre-season game at home.

Championship side Aston Villa will be the visitors as Steve Bruce brings the seven-time English champions to town.

And like many clubs up and down the division, the Bucks have trialists currently with them as they continue to mould their squad.

Telford boss Cowan has revealed he will have talks with chairman Andy Pryce on the subject.

He told the Shropshire Star : “I’m meeting with the chairman to have a discussion on a few of them.

“It’s football so some of them will fall by the wayside unfortunately – a few of them fell away before Tuesday night.

“Listen, we don’t keep them around just for our own benefit.

“We make sure they’re here if we’re interested, and we’re interested at this moment in time.

“I need to sit down with the chairman and look at what we might be able to do, and what we might not be able to do.”