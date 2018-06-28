Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

With the Chester FC squad returning to pre-season training this week and less than a fortnight to go until the first friendly match, fans will not have too much longer to wait before seeing the Blues back in action.

Liverpool FC will be coming to the Swansway Chester Stadium on Saturday, July 7, and it was confirmed today that Chester will keep 100% of the gate receipts generated by the visit of Jurgen Klopp’s side .

And though the World Cup group stage is nearly over, England will be in action tonight against Belgium who are managed by former Blues player Roberto Martinez, who spoke to the Chronicle last year .

But despite the nation being gripped by what has surely been the best and most open World Cups in a long time, business has continued in the National League North, the fixtures for which will be announced next week.

So here’s our latest round-up of what’s been going on around the division recently.

Stockport County

And we start with a club who yesterday lost their star striker to an EFL club – and it’s one the Blues had been after.

Jason Oswell left Stockport County to join League Two side Morecambe.

The 25-year-old has linked up with Jim Bentley’s side after finding the back of the net 25 times in the National League North last season for the Hatters.

The Blues had been interested in signing the centre forward, who lives in Chester, but faced stiff competition as Oswell sought full-time football.

And with Chester operating on a part-time basis this season, Oswell has opted to move to the Lancashire side .

Hereford

National League North new boys Hereford FC have unveiled their latest acquisition after joining English football’s sixth tier.

The Bulls – who achieved their third promotion in as many years last season, replicating Chester FC from between 2010 and 2013 – have announced 22-year-old Danny Greenslade has joined from National League South side Weston-Super-Mare.

The ex-Bristol Rovers player was a regular for the West Country outfit last season and Bulls boss Peter Beadle admitted Greenslade is a player they have long admired.

He told the club website: “We had an offer accepted for Danny last season, but because we were in the Southern League, he just didn’t want to drop down.

“His ambitions are to return to full-time football, and I think he felt that moving to the level we were at last season was perhaps too big a risk for him.

“It is great that the board have made the funds available for us to bring Danny in, he is a player who has got a lot of quality about him, he’ll get up and down the pitch and has a lovely left-foot on him, he has a great character and we’re excited to be working with him.”

AFC Telford United

A forward has swapped one National League North side for another.

AFC Telford United have snapped up 22-year-old Andre Brown from Kidderminster Harriers, who has spent the last two seasons at Aggborough.

But Harriers have announced that despite losing the forward, they have a deal in place where they will ‘retain an interest in any future transfers’.

He began his career at Crewe Alexandra before his exploits with Kidderminster meant he went on trial with 2015-16 Premier League champions Leicester City.

And Telford boss Gavin Cowan was pleased to get his man through the door.

He told the club website: “Andre is a player I have admired for some time now and I am thrilled to have been able to sign him.

“It was important we moved quickly as he is a highly regarded so to have him sign on board is very rewarding with all the hard work that has gone in.

“Andre will bring goals and athleticism which will complement the way I want us to play this season.”

Chorley

There was a shock towards the end of last week at Chorley when it was announced boss Matt Jansen had resigned from the Magpies after three years in charge .

But the Lancashire club moved quickly to appoint a new manager with Jansen’s former number two Jamie Vermiglio now the manager.

He spent the last three campaigns as Jansen’s right-hand man, having also previously been a player for the Magpies.

And he has revealed the opportunity to become the new main man in the Victory Park dugout was one he could not refuse.

He told the Chorley website: “After talking to Matt and him wishing me all the best I couldn’t wait to get going.

“Over the three years we’ve continued our development in the National League North and improved every season. We worked well together but Janny felt he need to move on and I wish him all the best for the future and we’ll definitely stay in touch.

“The way it’s come about wasn’t ideal but it’s an opportunity I couldn’t turn down - Janny appreciates that.

“This is an amazing club, built on tradition and the board of directors know what they’re getting with me. Goals for the season are very simple.

“There’s no point in playing football if you don’t want to win. We’ll win and lose gracefully.

“At the start of the new 2018-19 campaign our mindset is to win the league and to perform to the best of our ability. I’m focused, driven and will do everything to make sure we get the best possible chance for promotion.”

Nuneaton Borough

A former Premier League player will be playing for one of the Blues rivals in just a few months time.

Nuneaton Borough have unveiled former Swansea City midfielder Kemy Agustien.

The 31-year-old Curaçao international played for the Jacks between 2010 and 2013 and turned out nearly 50 times for the Welsh side, which included two seasons in the Premier League and included a League Cup winner’s medal.

He told the Nuneaton website: “I’ve heard a lot about the club and the future plans.

“I know Owain Jones and Curtis Obeng from my time at Swansea City and I’ve heard a lot about what a good coach Nicky is, so I’m excited to join and looking forward to playing in the United Kingdom again.

“I enjoyed my time at Swansea immensely. The style of play that Brendan Rodgers wanted to implement really suited me.

“He wanted to play possession football which is the way we’re taught to play growing up in the Netherlands so it was perfect for me.

“I’m hoping to play my way back into the first team for Curaçao and help them qualify for the CONCACAF Nations League and Gold Cup.”

Southport

Liam Watson has continue to add to his Southport squad in his third spell in charge at Haig Avenue.

One of his first captures of the summer was former Blues captain Ryan Astles.

And he has now added a player who was part of a Tranmere Rovers squad which won promotion to League Two last season.

Devarn Green has penned a two-year contract with the Sandgrounders, who came through the ranks at Burton Albion before moving to Blackburn Rovers, later having spells at Cardiff City, Hednesford Town, and Stourbridge.

Sandgrounders boss Watson told the club website: “Devarn was a key target of ours this summer and I’m delighted to secure his services.

“He’s an attack-minded player who is effective in the centre or on the wing and will be a great addition to our squad.”

Green added: “I’m delighted to join Southport, I feel it’s a club with loads of positivity around it and huge ambition.

“Looking at some of the other signings the club have made I’m excited to get started.”