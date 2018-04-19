Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Nathan Brown will be among the Chester FC players making their full debuts in this weekend’s home game against Maidstone United as Calum McIntyre insists the club’s youth have earned their first-team opportunities.

The emergence of young players and their integration into the fold has been one of few positives on the pitch for the Blues during a disastrous National League campaign which has culminated in relegation.

Tom Crawford and James Jones have featured during the season, the latter earning an England C call up after breaking into the team before Christmas.

Both have been offered new deals by the Blues ahead of next season in the National League North.

Fellow academy graduate Brown has played four times this campaign, including a memorable winner earlier this month at home against Bromley.

And caretaker Blues boss McIntyre – who is in temporary charge after Marcus Bignot’s sacking – revealed that though Brown has earned the right to start, it is partly due to circumstances owing to the squad’s injury situation.

He said: “I’ll be honest, it’s through necessity more than anything else on Saturday. We’ve got as it stands as I’m talking to you right now, there are 13 fit senior pros for Saturday, which poses a real challenge.

“Of course everyone knows what I think about the youngsters. Nathan Brown will make a full debut on Saturday.

“That would be the same if we had 22 players fit because he’s earned that opportunity and now the time is to throw him in from the start. It’s the right opportunity to do it at a home game and I know Nathan will relish that.

“They’ve earned it, because I believe in the youngsters. That I suppose is my remit, that’s my first port of call, but it’s very much through necessity this week.

“I hope those boys go and take the opportunity.”

Shaun Hobson has returned to parent club Bournemouth, while the Blues will be without Lucas Dawson.

Dominic Vose is also unlikely to feature, while Gary Roberts is a doubt, though the Blues are hopeful of having Andy Halls fit.

Lathaniel Rowe-Turner and Matty Waters are still sidelined.

With the number of young players potentially featuring, academy boss McIntyre insists he is not playing them for the sake of it and hopes a large crowd turns out for the final home game of the season to back them.

“I just urge the fans this week to realise that the 11 that I’m going to put out on Saturday is an 11 to try and win the game of football,” he said.

“As much as we’re having to give some debuts, it’s not a case of throwing kids in for sake of throwing kids in.

“What goes hand in hand with that, this group of players haven’t got us relegated. The responsibility does not rest solely at their door.

“Please come and get behind them. These boys that are making their debut shouldn’t make their debut in front of 700 people.

“The boys that go out on the pitch and represent our first-team on Saturday, they deserve some recognition for either their contribution to the football club towards the end of the season, or because it’s one of their very first appearances.

“Certainly for the homegrown boys, I’m big on the connection that they have with the supporters and how important it is that there’s someone there to see that.

“I’m really proud of what the youngsters do here, but again, we’ll see what it brings on Saturday, but I’ve got loads of faith in them.

“I would not be fielding players on Saturday that I don’t believe could contribute to a performance that ultimately gets us the result we want.”

McIntyre feels that with Crawford becoming a first-team regular and Jones being called up by England C, Brown has become the forgotten man at times.

The forward played in the same youth team as both Crawford and Jones and McIntyre is looking forward to seeing what he can deliver on his first start.

“He’ll be really excited and I’ll be honest, I think I’m excited as well to get him out there and give him that opportunity,” he said.

“But it’s just to give them the opportunity from the start to see what they do, because until you put them in, you don’t quite know what you’ve got, so we’ll see how they relish that opportunity.”