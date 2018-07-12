Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Lauren Dimbylow played a key role in helping West Cheshire Athletic Club claim a podium finish at York.

The multi-talented teenager catapulted her way to a new personal best clearance and winning height of 2-50m in the women’s pole vault during the penultimate round of the Northern Track and Field League Division One match.

Dimbylow also cleared 1-45m for joint second spot in the high jump and won the B 100m hurdles after clocking 19.1 seconds to earn West Cheshire AC third team spot in the six-club competition.

Nicola Gore celebrated a winning throw of 36 metres in the discus and Sophie Percival hit 40.64m for victory in the javelin to consolidate their club’s position.

Dave McKay (44.91m) teamed up with Craig Smith (19.14m) for a double success story in the men’s hammer and McKay added maximum points by nailing a winning throw of 50.23m in the javelin.

Bradley Spurdens, Dave Dentith, Jac Goodall, Andrew Clague, and Alan Littler also delivered victories in West Cheshire AC colours.

Chester University student Spurdens completed the B 800m in a winning time of 2:00.9 and produced a powerful finish to anchor the 4x400m squad of Alex Kearns, Littler and Dentith to fourth place in a time of 3:47.2.

Dentith claimed top spot in the B 1500m, while Goodall rounded the B 3,000m steeplechase for first place, Clague completed the B 5,000m in first position, and Littler cleared 1-70m for top spotin the B high jump.

Other important members of the West Cheshire AC team included Josh Ford, Matthew Webb, Liam Davoren, Richard Farley, Ethan Ackroyd, Greg Jones, Ethan Milligan, Ewan Bradley, Rabana Saith, Danielle and Debra Erskine, Christina Broome, Beth and Ellen McMahon, Issy Clarke, Ellie Robinson, Joy Hickman, and Evie Tipping.

George Hyde of West Cheshire Athletic Club made his debut for Great Britain at the European Under 18 Track and Field Championships in Hungary .

The teenager, ranked number three in the shot put for his age in the UK, hit 17.42m and just missed out on qualification for the final.

Hyde is one of 10 West Cheshire Athletic Club members who have been selected to compete at this weekend’s English Schools Track and Field Championships at Birmingham’s Alexander Stadium.

He is listed in the Cheshire team with Jack England, Ewan Bradley, Ethan Milligan, Fatoumatta Bojang, Stephanie Jones, Evie Tipping, and Emma Howe, while Imogen Pughe and Christina Broome will represent Merseyside.

Husband and wife, Julian and Angela Tegg, represented West Cheshire AC in the Tour of Merseyside and completed 52 miles in one week.

Jon Clarke of West Cheshire Athletic Club will represent Great Britain in the 100m and 200m at the World Masters Athletics Championships at Malaga, in September.

The over-60 veteran sprinter will prepare for the event with an appearance at the British Masters North of England Championships at Sheffield this weekend before competing at the British Championships in late August.