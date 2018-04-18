Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Seb Morris is heading into the opening round of the Blancpain Endurance Cup season at Monza in Italy this weekend with ‘high expectations’.

The reigning British GT champion from Chester will be taking part in pan-European endurance racing this year with Team Parker Racing, the same outift he had success with last year.

The ex-Abbey Gate College student is confident he and new team-mates Rob Smith and Derek Pierce have the potential to mount a Pro-Am title challenge.

Piloting the same generation Bentley Continental GT3 he raced last year, 22-year-old MSA Team UK driver Morris has set his stall out in pre-season testing where he bettered last year’s pole position time at Monza and ended the run quickest.

The Italian track is also one where the British Racing Drivers’ Club (BRDC) Rising Star has celebrated great success. He won on his debut last October in the International GT Open where he partnered Craig Dolby in a Lamborghini Gallardo.

“I’m really looking forward to Monza, especially as we have such good momentum from winning British GT last year and winning at Monza in the [International] GT Open,” said Morris.

“In the test we did a few weeks ago I was fastest and beat the Blancpain pole time from last season, so that’s given us a lot of confidence.

“Our goal is to win Pro-Am this year, we’ve got high expectations and our sights are set on fighting for the title and trying to win our class at Monza on Sunday.

“I think we’re real dark horses, I don’t think people will expect us to be as competitive as we will be in the previous generation Bentley.”

Since announcing his 2018 programme in Blancpain last month, the driver line-up for the No.31 Team Parker Racing entry has been revised with 2017 European Le Mans Series LMGTE champion Rob Smith replacing Ade Barwick alongside Morris and Scotland’s Derek Pierce.

Morris is increasingly bullish for his first season in the world’s biggest GT endurance championship as the three-hour Monza race edges nearer.

He said: “It’s great to have Rob part of the team, he’s a very quick driver and a champion in the European Le Mans Series so he brings great experience.

“When we tested with Rob at Silverstone he had a beaming smile when he got out of the car, which is a good sign! Derek is right where he needs to be too, he’s quick in the Bentley and fast around Monza so we’re all very positive.”

Testing at Monza will take place on Friday with additional practice following on Saturday ahead of pre-qualifying.

On Sunday, final qualifying begins at 9.45am local time with round one of the season beginning at 3pm local time.

Andy Meyrick meanwhile held off stiff competition to bring home a top-10 finish in the Michelin Le Mans Cup season opener.

The Delamere racer and former King’s School student was in action at Circuit Paul Ricard in France.

The week started extremely well for Meyrick and the Motorsport98 team as he topped in the leaderboard in official practice.

With a day off to strategize the team returned to the venue – which will host the return of the French Grand Prix to the Formula 1 calendar later this year – for the race weekend.

After a second practice day, co-driver Eric De Doncker took the wheel in the morning’s qualifying session before starting the race 16th on the grid.

In the Michelin Le Mans Cup, qualifying is done by the Am of the Pro-Am driver pairing.

As the first hour of the race came to a close, Meyrick took over from De Doncker in 13th position.

As the race continued Meyrick continued to gain ground and positions.

The last half-hour of the race proved to be a test of Meyrick’s driving capabilities as he fiercely succeeded in keeping ahead of the United Autosports Ligier driven by Matt Bell.

An exhilarating battle, the pair caught the attention of the TV screens and commentators.

Meyrick said: “That was a tough race at the end there but good fun as a driver.

“Unfortunately we were unable to get the qualifying position we had hoped for but Eric put on a great performance in his stint to get us up to 13th.

“It was an exciting race and a great season opener and I’m happy we could secure a top-10 for the team. They did a fantastic job with the car and as we proved on the official test day, we have the ability to be up in P1.

“I look forward to the rest of the season and showcasing this some more.”

Next up for Meyrick and Motorsport98 will be the Monza round at the Autodromo Nazionale Monza in Italy on May 12.

Joe Francis meanwhile endured a frustrating weekend’s racing during round two of the Dickies British Supersport series at Brands Hatch, Kent.

The Chester-born 20-year old from Backford took fourth spot in the sprint race and was looking good for a podium place in the feature race until disaster struck.

(Image: Glynne Lewis)

The Tsingtao MV Augusta Racing rider was fifth and closing in on the top three in race two before being forced to withdraw after an issue with the bike.

But despite the setback Francis wasn’t too downbeat.

He posted on Twitter: “A technical problem meant I had to pull over in today’s race. I was running P5 and closing in on the podium.

“Very confident I would have ended the race in the top three but we will take the positives into the next round. Best I have felt with a bike in years.”

Francis will have two weeks to reflect before taking to his home circuit, Oulton Park, over the weekend of May 5-7.