A week is a long time in football and with the summer in full swing, clubs are not slowing down in their preparations for next season’s National League North campaign.

There have been a few leaving Chester FC over the past few weeks, with Myles Anderson signing for Hartlepool and Ryan Astles joining Southport .

And it was confirmed last night that teenage midfielder Tom Crawford had departed the Blues to join League Two side Notts County .

With the retained list needing to be announced by June 1, new Blues joint managers Bernard Morley and Anthony Johnson will no doubt be keen to start shaping their squad sooner rather than later.

But how have the Blues' National League North rivals been shaping up – we take a look below.

Kidderminster Harriers

And we start in what was a busy week for Kidderminster Harriers in the managerial dugout.

John Eustace was the man at the helm of the National League North outfit which dumped the Blues – then in the division above – out of the FA Cup at the fourth qualifying round stage .

And both sides will lock horns again this season at the Swansway Chester Stadium and Aggborough.

But Eustace will not be the man to attempt to mastermind further wins over the Blues after he left Kiddy to join Championship side QPR as the assistant manager to new boss Steve McClaren .

The Worcestershire side have not waited long, however, to name Eustace’s successor with former Coventry and MK Dons coach Neil MacFarlane taking over at the Harriers.

And speaking to the club’s YouTube channel, the 40-year-old had been working abroad in Cyprus with former Coventry boss Steven Pressley when the call came from chairman Colin Gordon.

“When Colin and the board gave me the opportunity to come and speak to them, it was a no-brainer,” he said.

“I’ve had a burning ambition to be a manager and it is important that it is the right job for my first job, and I think we can be good for each other here.

“I’ve known the club from helping out a few years ago – I had a great feel for it then, as I have now.

“It’s something that I feel I can get my teeth into both as my first job, but also with ambition to take the club forward and back through the leagues.

“I’m getting a fantastic infrastructure. Since I was last here, the improvements are incredible; I’ve seen a massive difference.”

FC United of Manchester

FC United were busy last week after announcing three new signings at Broadhurst Park.

And they’ve repeated it over the last seven days with three more players being confirmed at the Manchester side.

Harry Winter has returned for a second spell at the club following a stay at nearby Stockport County.

Midfielder Bradley Barnes and defender Matty Dempsey have also penned deals at Tom Greaves’s side.

“We are delighted to announce the signings or another three experienced players,” Greaves told FC United’s website.

“Harry needs no introduction to the FC United faithful, he’s a player we’ve been keen to bring back to the club since we took over and we are delighted to finally have him back. A big physical midfielder, good on the ball and will be a threat from set pieces.

“Brad is a player who brings a wealth of experience at the right end of tables, enjoying success with AFC Fylde and Salford. He’s a box-to-box midfielder who will pop up with his fair share of goals.

“Matty is another player I’ve admired for a long time. A tough tackling central defender whose will to win is second to none.

“Matty brings a lot of experience and can play a variety of positions equally well. We played together for Bradford Park Avenue and he’s enjoyed promotions with both Bradford PA and Farsley Celtic.”

Alfreton Town

Another side which has been busy signing players is Alfreton Town, under new manager Billy Heath.

And there have been four in the past week alone.

Tom Denton joined the Reds to link up with old boss Heath in what was their first summer signing, quickly followed by goalkeeper Ross Durrant from North Ferriby United.

Winger Craig King became signing number three over the weekend when he joined the Derbyshire side from Gainsborough Trinity.

And it became four in a week when Danny Clarke was confirmed on a one-year deal after signing from FC Halifax Town, with Heath pleased at how his squad is starting to shape up.

He told Alfreton’s website: “We are delighted to have signed Danny, it’s another player I know very well and the squad is coming together now.

“He is another experienced player for us who can play upfront, across the midfield; he is a very versatile player.

“Danny is always full of energy and his desire is relentless, his will to win is huge. He’s played at a higher level and is a very good player.

“You know what you’re getting week in and week out, a consistent performer who is a work horse and it’s a very strong signing for this level.”

Darlington

One of the Blues longer trips on the road next season will be to Darlington in County Durham – and it’s been a case of one in, one out, at Blackwell Meadows over the past week.

Midfielder Phil Turnbull ended his association with the Quakers, which began in 2015, to move to his hometown club of South Shields.

He ended up playing nearly 130 times for Darlo, including a brief spell as caretaker boss with Gary Brown following the departure of Martin Gray last season.

He told Darlington’s website: “Darlington has been fantastic for me, I wouldn’t have left if it wasn’t for South Shields, my hometown club.

“It’s the right decision for me and my family. I’ve loved every minute of my time at Darlington, and season 2015-16 when we won the Evo-Stik League was the best season in my career.

“I’ll remember it for ever. We got into the play-offs the following season, which was another success, and finishing last season in midtable after being near the relegation zone was another one.

“The club is in a better place than when I arrived.”

But a player with Football League experience has joined Darlington in the form of Simon Ainge from Harrogate Town.

He had penned a deal after arriving for an undisclosed fee in a career which has seen him play for Bradford City in Leagues One and Two, as well as spells at Bradford Park Avenue, Guiseley, Luton, FC Halifax Town, and Wrexham.

Darlington manager Tommy Wright told the club’s website: “Simon has plenty of experience at this level and above, and he will form a very good partnership with Reece Styche in our forward line.

“This is a great signing for Darlington Football Club and demonstrates the ambition that the chairman, directors and supporters’ group currently have and I’m thankful for the fans boost the budget scheme which helped secure the deal.”

AFC Telford United

New Telford boss Gavin Cowan has begun work on shaping his squad.

And he has strengthened his squad at both ends of the pitch after versatile attacker Darryl Knights and defender Theo Streete joined the club.

Knights spent last season at Tamworth and found the back of the net 10 times in 30 games, while Streete was part of the Brackley Town squad which lifted the FA Trophy at Wembley following the victory over Bromley.

Telford boss Cowan told the club website: “I’m over the moon to sign a player of Darryl’s quality.

“His intelligence and ability will be massive in tight games and he knows how I want to play inside out.

“On his day he is one of the best players in the league in his position, it’s now up to me and Darryl to make sure his day comes regularly.”

“Theo is a player I obviously know very well having played with him at several clubs.

“He is a leader of men who is now back fit and eager to go for the new season.

“Theo will be massive in the changing room as well as on the pitch and knows very well what it takes to get success at this level and above.”

John Marsden has left the club meanwhile after his contract was cancelled by mutual consent.

Guiseley

And we end with one of the first interviews former Blues boss Marcus Bignot has given in his new job.

Bignot was sacked by Chester with three games of their National League campaign to go after the Blues’ relegation to the sixth tier of English football was confirmed.

But he has now become the joint manager along with Russ O’Neill at Guiseley, who were relegated to the National League North along with the Blues.

Bignot said: “I was encouraged by what I wanted to hear from the directors, for me my next club had to be with the right people and I have certainly made the right move to work with good people and the right people.

“There is an opportunity to have a chance here but there is a lot of hard work to be done.

“We have certainly got the experience at this level, not just that we have been successful too in terms of winning this league.

“For us from a management point of view it is important we have time, we feel we have got that here.”