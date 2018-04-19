Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester FC should have a new manager in place before the final game of the season after more than 80 applications were received.

Director Andrew Morris revealed the progress at last night’s City Fans United (CFU) meeting at St Theresa’s Social Club in Blacon.

The Blues final game of their five-season stay in the National League is away to Barrow at the end of the month.

Morris said 82 applications had been received to fill the role after Marcus Bignot’s sacking , with 60 of them legitimate.

It includes managers who had managed in the Champions League – one in the group stage – as well as bosses who have plied their trade in the Championship and even some who had managed at the African Cup Of Nations.

He added the salary will be ‘competitive’ for the National League North.

The meeting also heard the club will be assisted by two former Football League managers with connections to the Blues who will offer their football experience on candidates.

One of these will sit on the interview panel.

Ahead of this weekend’s home game against Maidstone United, caretaker boss Calum McIntyre said he has not been involved in the process.

He said: “I think I’m quite detached from it and I’m alright with that. I’ve got more than enough to do than worry about any of that sort of stuff.

“It’s something that doesn't include me and doesn't involve me. I’ve been quite clear about where I see myself.

“I just hope it’s right for the football club and the way in which they do it, the new appointment.

“But for me it’s very much just about going game by game, get Saturday sorted and then roll on and look towards the Barrow game.

“That’s certainly where my priority and focus is at the moment.”

Among those who have expressed an interest in the vacancy include Runcorn Town boss Chris Herbert and his assistant Mark McGregor, former Crewe and Leyton Orient boss Steve Davis , while Witton Albion have attempted to quash speculation linking Carl Macauley with the role.