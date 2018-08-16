Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester & District Sunday League

Sides from Upton JYC and The Custom House met in a pre-season memorial friendly ahead of the Chester & District Sunday League campaign to remember an iconic former player.

The teams met at the Queen Elizabeth II Playing Fields in Upton to remember iconic former Upton AA player and youth club leader Reg Bedford.

Before his death, Reg was known for his sporting prowess and commitment to the youth of the area.

In an extremely close match, The Custom House came away with a 3-2 victory.

(Image: Jeff Price)

Cheshire and Wirral Football League

The Cheshire and Wirral Football League (CWFL) begins this week with a new look format as teams now take part in two open age competitions instead of three.

A new Premier Division and Championship have been set up as part of the revamp.

With the new set up all of last season’s divisional winners, Sutton Athletic, St Saviours and Ellesmere Port FC will be in the Premier Division.

Other newcomers to the Premier include Blacon Youth FC Reserves, Upton Bears Paw (now Christleton), Cestrian Alex and Upton JFC.

Helsby, Higher Bebington Kelma, Newton Athletic and Shaftesbury Youth finish the line up.

Last season’s champions Sutton Athletic have a fight on their hands to defend their title but are in good stead with Paul Butler at the helm.

Ellesmere Port sides dominated the CWFL last season and all the other teams from across the area will be looking to address this.

Sutton Athletic begin their defence at home against Blacon Youth Reserves and Ellesmere Port will entertain a strong Newton Athletic side.

St Saviours travel to Helsby, Cestrian play Christleton and Higher Bebington Kelma play Shaftesbury Youth on Wednesday after the Chronicle had gone to press.

The Championship will be a bigger division with 14 teams including new comers Groves Athletic and AFC Park North.

Elton Athletic may prove to be an early favourite but the likes of Groves Athletic, who have had a great pre-season, Chester Nomads III and Christleton Argyle will also be in contention.

In the season’s opening games Elton travel to Helsby Reserves, Christleton Argyle travel to AFC Park, Chester Nomads III meet Hoole Rovers, Eastham Ferry host FC Duddon, Hoole Rangers entertain Groves Athletic, Orange Athletic will face Crossway and Rossmore Rangers will play Princes Villa in an opening day derby.

The CWFL Vets Divisions will also see a new format in place for the coming season with an East/West divide introduced.

Last year’s Vets Division One champions, Avenue will be joined by Blacon Youth FC Vets, Capenhurst Villa FC Vets, Ellesmere Port Town FC Vets, FC Vaults Vets, Higher Bebington Kelma Vets and Neston Nomads FC Vets.

For the East section, Ashton FC Vets, Crossway Vets, Dee Rangers Vets, Farndon Vets, Hartford Vets, Nags Head Bunbury Vets, Tarvin Athletic Vets and Upton JFC Vets will be slugging it out.

The winner of both divisions will play for the champion of Champions Cup.

The CWFL Flexi football season will start in September with five divisions.

Upton AA meanwhile thrashed Ashville 6-0 in their opening West Cheshire League First Division fixture, as Nathan Mapletoft netted a hat-trick, while Daniel Chatburn had a brace and Joseph Melia also scored.

Vauxhall Motors Reserves drew 1-1 in Mossley Hill Athletic, while Ellesmere Port Town beat South Liverpool 2-0 thanks to Michael Davidson and Rhys Sharrock.

Chester Nomads’ Second Team opened their Third Division campaign with a 3-1 win over Redgate Rovers, before drawing 1-1 with Neston Nomads Reserves.

Malpas have only one point on the board from the first three games of their Cheshire Football League Premier League campaign.

They suffered a 3-0 defeat against FC St Helens on the opening day, before losing by the same scoreline against Knutsford.

On Saturday, they drew 3-3 against Whaley Bridge Athletic.

Blacon Youth Club have won, drawn and lost in their opening three League One games.

They began the season with a 3-3 thriller against Orford, before losing 2-0 at home to Ford Motors, and clinched their first win of the new campaign in a 5-4 roller coaster against Buxton FC.