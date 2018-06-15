Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Returning Chester FC forward Matty Hughes believes the National League North is the best it’s ever been, but that isn’t stopping him from hoping he and his Blues teammates can reach the play-offs this upcoming campaign.

The 25-year-old returned to the Swansway Chester Stadium at the end of May as the first new signing made by management team Bernard Morley and Anthony Johnson.

A one-year deal was confirmed in an announcement alongside fresh terms for Gary Roberts and youngster Nathan Brown as Chester got their summer transfer business up and running.

Hughes is returning for his third spell at the club, having had two stints on loan with the Blues during the 2014-15 season where he made 26 appearances and found the back of the net four times.

He made the move from fellow National League North side Chorley whom he made the play-offs with last season as the Magpies lost 1-0 to Stockport County in the qualifying round.

When Hughes made the move back to the Blues, boss of the Lancashire side Matt Jansen said he thought they’d done enough to retain the attacker’s services for next season.

But Jansen added Hughes had a ‘change of heart’ and ‘expressed his desire’ to join Chester, the Chorley boss saying the Blues is a club where ‘arguably he’s played some of his best football’.

And Hughes revealed he and Jansen spoke earlier in the summer and that the non-contract terms offered at Chorley was not enough for him to stay, adding it ‘felt right’ to return to Chester FC after putting out feelers to the Blues.

“We spoke in the summer, me and the gaffer, and basically it was just a non-contract basis which is no good for me,” he said.

“I was delighted to get signed and I can’t wait to get going. It just seemed right. I’d obviously contacted them and then they said that they would be interested. It just felt right to come back.

“I’m itching to get back starting and getting back in front of the crowd again, it’s going to be a long old slug in pre-season but I’m sure we’ll get there.”

Since Hughes returned to the club, a host of new faces have joined the Blues.

Former Salford City and Ramsbottom defender Steve Howson has linked up with his former managers Morley and Johnson, as has goalkeeper Grant Shenton.

Right-back Dominic Smalley – who played under Morley and Johnson at Ramsbottom and Salford – has also signed up for the upcoming National League North campaign.

And with the additions made to the squad so far, Hughes feels the experience the Blues have will stand them in good stead in a division he feels is the best it’s ever been.

“I think that’s the route that we’re going for, obviously a bit of experience in this league as well as above with the lads that they’ve brought in.

“I’m sure that they’ll say the same, that they can’t wait to get going.

“Last year, I thought it was the best that it’s ever been to be fair.

“The teams in this league are massive, like the Yorks – I can’t believe they’re even in this league, as well as Chester.

“It’s a rebuilding process for Chester now and we need to get that stability back.”

Unlike several other members of the Blues squad, this season will be the first time he has worked under Morley and Johnson.

Though surprised the duo left the Ammies after winning the league last season, Hughes is hoping to start regularly for them this season and believes their goal of reaching the play-offs is one which the Blues can aspire to.

“To be fair, I was surprised that they left Salford, but it is what is. I can’t wait to play under them. I’m sure they’ll teach me a few things,” said Hughes.

“I’ve won the league that we’re in now, I’ve played in the Conference as well. Hopefully, I’m starting near enough every game.

“(Play-offs)That’s a high target to set but that’s what we’re about and that’s what we want to be doing.

“That’s where we want to be, we want to be up there, there or thereabouts come the end of the season.”