A manager who was linked with the Chester FC job before the appointment of Bernard Morley and Anthony Johnson has a landed himself a new job with a Premier League club.

Steve Davis, former Crewe Alexandra and Leyton Orient boss, has been out of management since last November when he was sacked by the London club after five wins from 19 National League matches.

After Marcus Bignot’s dismissal as Blues boss, the 52-year-old said he was keen to speak to the Blues over the managerial vacancy .

However, he eventually decided against applying for the role and former Salford bosses Morley and Johnson were eventually appointed in the middle of May following a lengthy search.

And Davis, who was in charge of Crewe between 2011 and 2017 and won the Football League Trophy with the Gresty Road club, is now back in the game at Premier League new boys Wolves.

According to the Express & Star , Davis has been given a temporary contract to manage the club’s fringe players in a bid to find them moves away from Molineux.

After returning to English football’s top flight after winning the Championship last season, Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo has been busy adding to his squad.

It has included turning the loan signings of key players from last season such as Diogo Jota, Leo Bonatini and Willy Boly into permanent moves, as well as bringing the likes of Portugal internationals Rui Patricio and Joao Moutinho to the West Midlands club.

And the Express & Star reports that it understands Davis is now working full-time at the club’s Compton Park training ground where is he overseeing those players – such as Ethan Ebanks-Landell, Joe Mason, Dominic Iorfa, Jordan Graham, Sylvain Deslandes, Connor Ronan, Paul Gladon, Phil Ofosu-Ayeh and Michal Zyro – who are not deemed part of Espirito Santo’s vision for the upcoming Premier League campaign.