Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester FC defender Shaun Hobson has returned to his parent club AFC Bournemouth.

The 19-year-old signed on loan for the Blues in January and made 13 appearances for the club.

He made the last of his starts for Chester in last weekend’s 4-2 defeat away to Boreham Wood .

Blues caretaker manager Calum McIntyre confirmed the defender had returned to the Premier League outfit.

Hobson had signed on loan for the Blues until the end of the season.

He started his career in the youth set up at Burnley before making the move to Dorset in the summer of 2016.

He spent the second half of last season on loan at Eastbourne Borough in the National League South and arrived at Chester when the Blues were in desperate need of cover defensively.