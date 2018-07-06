Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Midfielder Adam Lallana and defender Joel Matip are unlikely to feature in tomorrow’s friendly against Chester FC, Liverpool FC boss Jurgen Klopp has confirmed.

The Blues take on last season’s Champions League runners up at the Swansway Chester Stadium tomorrow at 3pm.

And although the National League North side will definitely take on more than £90m worth of Reds debutants in the form of Naby Keita and Fabinho, Reds boss Klopp does not expect to have English midfielder Lallana and Cameroonian Matip at his disposal.

It has also been confirmed that Dutch pair Virgil van Dijk and Georginio Wijnaldum will also miss the game.

He told Liverpoolfc.com: “I think it’s a bit too early for Joel. He is in training, not doing all but in a few parts he’s doing more than the others. He’s not involved in football at the moment but from next week on he will be fully involved.

“That’s it, pretty much. On Sunday, Gini and Virgil are coming back and then they’ll start their pre-season.

“Adam Lallana will not be involved possibly, not sure. He’s a little bit ill, we have to see. I think Saturday will not be possible for him.”

Lallana had been on the standby list for the England squad ahead of the World Cup, but is currently struggling with an illness, while Matip was last in action in March after suffering a thigh injury.

Blues joint managers Bernard Morley and Anthony Johnson have strengthened their squad prior to the high profile friendly with winger Dan Mooney arriving on loan from League One side Fleetwood Town and could make his Chester FC debut tomorrow.

Klopp has also confirmed that he could name two separate XIs for each half against Chester.

Speaking to Liverpoolfc.com, he said: “After the holidays, the boys have to adapt to the intensity and stuff like that – all the things we did in training. So it makes sense that they play 45 minutes.

“I’m not sure if we have two complete teams because not really all positions are covered. But that’s the plan. Go there and get used to proper football again, that’s why we do it.

“So I’m looking forward to it. It’s a first little test for us and hopefully we are ready. We always do it out of full training; we don’t think too much about the games during the week.

“So that will be quite intense for the boys, especially with these temperatures at the moment. But it’s all good, let’s go.”