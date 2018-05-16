Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester & District Sunday League

Westminster retained the Chester & District Sunday League Cup final with a hard fought 3-1 win over Spital Vaults.

Shaun Weaver gave Westminster the lead in the first five minutes and Luke Edwards doubled the advantage a quarter of an hour later with a lob from 25 yards over the advancing Spital goalkeeper as they entered the break 2-0 up.

In the 90th minute, Spital pulled a goal back directly from Ryan Chatburn’s corner.

They pushed for an equaliser but were caught on the break by Westminster with substitute Eamon Ryan scoring goal number three who put the result beyond doubt and guaranteed silverware in the process.

In the Concorde Trophies Section A, St Theresa’s beat The Cat 6-4 in a 10 goal thriller.

St Theresa’s led at half time break 5-0 through Warren Millington’s strike and braces from Conner Millington and Neil Birch.

But after the break, The Cat brought it back to 5-3 with Jamie Easton hitting a hat-trick.

Matty Jones made it 6-3 for the Saints, before Easton hit his fourth of the match for the losing side.

CDS Flooring Studio won 5-3 away at Custom House in Section B as Ricky Wellsbury and Jay Downes both found the back of the net as Peter Barnet scored a hat-trick.

Custom House replied through Jack McGovern and a brace from Dale Harris.

Travellers Rest won at home 4-1 against Waverton Centurion through goals from Charlie Roberts, Aaron Stockton, and a brace for Victor Charles.

Vauxhall SC ran out easy 7-0 winners against Border BA, through strikes from Keith Robinson, Dave Osborne, Liam Burghall, and Jamie Gibb’s hat-trick.

Travellers Rest won their fourth game in a row and moved out of the bottom two in Section B with a 5-1 win over Custom House.

Alec Hutchinson was on target for Custom House with his 11th goal of the season.

The Travellers goals came from Paul Morris, Aaron Stockton, Terry Watts, and Hakeem Stockton’s double.

Handbridge Lions ran out 3-0 winners against Dee Rangers with goals from Danny McLaughlin, Tom Berry, and Marc Moorfield.

Holdi won a 5-4 thriller against Waverton Centurion.

They found themselves 3-0 down in under half an hour, but two goals from Will Campbell brought Holdi back into the game.

Waverton went further ahead two minutes before the break, while Campbell grabbed his third of the game just before half time.

After the restart Holdi drew level through Will Campbell, as Daz Brocklehurst scored Holdi’s winner on 51 minutes.

Vauxhall SC ran out 6-0 winners away to a depleted Upton Youth Centre side.

A brace from Joel Tunstall and single goals from Keith Robinson, Jeremy Clarkson, Dave Osborne, and Joe Jeff sealed the victory.

Chester And Wirral Football League

Newton Athletic drew 4-4 with Shaftesbury Youth in the Chester And Wirral Football League (CWFL) League Cup Group B.

The home side’s scorers included Lewis Davenport, Mark Moorfield, with a double from Ben Woodman.

Ellesmere Port Town beat Christleton Celtic 5-2 in the CWFL Queensferry Sports Premier Division through strikes from Joe Hayes, Owen Walker, Connor Bagley, and Jordan Howley’s brace.

In the CWFL Olympic Trophies Division One, Ben Kelly struck five times for Upton JFC in their 6-2 win over FC UBER.

Josh Forster and Peter McNulty both hit hat-tricks in Ellesmere Port Reserves’ 6-1 win away to Hoole Youth in the CWFL Link Up Division.

Meanwhile in the CWFL Tarvin Precision Vets Division One, Blacon Youth ran out 4-3 winners against Avenue Vets.

Adam Cheers and Shaun Saunders were among the Blacon scorers, while Rob Courtney and Danny Edwards replied for the home side.

In the Chester DFA Challenge Cup semi-final on Saturday, Cestrian Alex beat Clubbies FC 2-1 after extra time, with Mike Blake and Josh Camy on target for Cestrian.

Franklyns FC drew 1-1 with Helsby FC, Nana Eneh and Richard Keen the respective scorers.

In the CWFL Link Up Division Two, Eastham Athletic came out 4-3 winners over FC Duddon United.

Jamie Ball and Alex Ball’s double were the Duddon scorers, but Eastham triumphed thanks to strikes from Jay McLachlan, Mark Smith, Ryan Mason, and Lewis Stevenson.

Upton Bears Paw thrashed Hoole Youth 11-2.

There were hat-tricks for Jamie Hughes, Luke Williamson, and Chris Larsen, with single goals from Jack Bebington and Jonny Stone.

In the CWFL Tarvin Precision Vets Division One, Avenue Vets overcame Neston Nomads Vets 5-3 through braces from Lee Gibson and Gary Jones, with Danny Edwards also finding the back of the net.

Kev Leech’s double and Kev Williams’s strike were the replies for Neston.

Upton JFC Vets beat Fradsham Park Vets 4-3 in the CWFL Tarvin Precision Vets Division Two.

Ben Whalley found the back of the net twice for Upton, while Dave Kamperman and Phil Cordell also scored.

Marc Baighton, Dave Swain, and Stu Fraser replied for the home side.

HB Kelma FC Vets beat Dee Rangers Vets 5-2 thanks to doubles from Greg Beasley and Dave Huntington, as well as Andy Burgess’s goal.

In CWFL Tarvin Precision Vets Division Three, Capenhurst Villa Vets defeated Hartford Vets 6-2.

Capenhurst’s scorers included Carl Ngiam, Cameron Forster, Dean Barlow, and Chris Offley.

West Cheshire League

Upton AA had back-to-back wins in the First Division on their travels to Vauxhall Motors and Rainhill Town.

Joe Ormerod’s double secured the three points for Upton, with Josh Donnelly replying for Vauxhall.

They followed it up with a 3-1 win over Rainhill, as Lee Guirado’s brace and a Stephen Rowlands strike guaranteeing the win.

Vauxhall Motors has earlier been in cup action and lost 4-1 to Newton, as Alain Moreau netted what proved to be a consolation.

But they got over the defeats to Newton and Upton with a 3-1 win away against Marshalls as Luke Fitzgibbon’s brace and Robert Nixon’s goals proved to be decisive.

Cheshire League

Malpas thrashed Denton Town 5-1 in the Premier Division, after racing into a 4-0 lead by half-time.

They are next in action this Saturday at home to Eagle Sports.

In League Two, Blacon Youth Club came out 3-2 winners on their travels against Orford.