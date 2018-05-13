Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Keeping Chester FC as a fan-owned club was never a problem with new benefactor Stuart Murphy, according to Blues non-executive director Richard Lynes.

After a chaotic season both on and off the pitch which culminated in relegation from the National League, fans were given a very welcome boost last week.

Wealthy donor Murphy, 64, the founder of Chester-based Exacta Plc, was revealed on Thursday to be the the entrepreneur who had offered financial assistance to the Blues.

The club is owned by City Fans United, the supporters group which runs Chester FC.

And Chester FC non-executive director Lynes revealed keeping the club 100% owned by the fans was a point of concern heading into talks with the businessman.

But the fear over an outside party wanting any form of control or repayment on their investment in the Blues quickly evaporated upon meeting Murphy.

“In our first meeting with Stuart, we were obviously very concerned about the fact that he might want control of the business or potentially control of the business, or indeed that he would want his money back,” Lynes said.

“We had to make it very clear to him at that time that that could never happen for us really, that we wouldn’t be in a position to repay the money, that we were a fan-owned club and wanted to retain control – and that was never a problem with him from day one.

“Nobody needs to worry about that.”

It will not be Murphy’s first involvement with the Blues, as his city-based business rates firm Exacta Plc sponsored the home stadium for five years from 2010 to 2015.

And Lynes is ‘really hopeful’ a deal with him for financial assistance can be concluded and got over the line, potentially by the end of May.

“I think the willingness of Stuart to talk to us in the first place, the fact that he came and approached us,” said the Chester FC non-executive director.

“The fact that he’d no interest in actually running a football club per se, but just wanted to help, because one of his first statements was I want to give something back to Chester.

“He’s been involved with the club before. He’s always acted very honourably, so we were delighted to talk to him and we’re extremely hopeful that it’s going to be completed soon.”