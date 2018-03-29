Gallery: The Danny Jones Memorial Cup 2018

SportgalleryGallery: The Danny Jones Memorial Cup 2018Over one hundred children take part in tournament to remember much loved football coach ShareBySallie EhlenCommunity Content Curator11:02, 29 MAR 2018Updated11:09, 29 MAR 2018Over one hundred children took part in the tournament (Image: Sallie Ehlen)1 of 23The winners Acresfield Primary School with Danny's son Franklin (Image: Sallie Ehlen)2 of 23The runners-up Lache Primary School with Danny's son Franklin (Image: Sallie Ehlen)3 of 23Player of the tournament, goalkeeper Jack Astbury from Acresfield with Danny's son Franklin (Image: Sallie Ehlen)4 of 23The coaching staff from SR Football Development (Image: Sallie Ehlen)5 of 23Tushingham With Grindley CE Primary School (Image: Sallie Ehlen)6 of 23St Oswald's CE Primary School, Mollington (Image: Sallie Ehlen)7 of 23Christleton Primary School (Image: Sallie Ehlen)8 of 23JH Godwin Primary School (Image: Sallie Ehlen)9 of 23Mickle Trafford Primary School (Image: Sallie Ehlen)10 of 23Waverton Community Primary School (Image: Sallie Ehlen)11 of 23Guilden Sutton CE Primary School (Image: Sallie Ehlen)12 of 23Lache Primary School (Image: Sallie Ehlen)13 of 23Cambridge Road Community Primary School (Image: Sallie Ehlen)14 of 23Guilden Sutton CE Primary School (Image: Sallie Ehlen)15 of 23Antrobus St Mark's CE Primary School, Northwich (Image: Sallie Ehlen)16 of 23Oldfield Primary School (Image: Sallie Ehlen)17 of 23Cherry Grove Primary School (Image: Sallie Ehlen)18 of 23Acresfield Primary School (Image: Sallie Ehlen)19 of 23Danny's son Franklin (Image: Sallie Ehlen)20 of 23Winners t-shirts (Image: Sallie Ehlen)21 of 23The Danny Jones Memorial Tournament 2018 at Goals, Chester (Image: Sallie Ehlen)22 of 23The winners Acresfield Primary School (Image: Sallie Ehlen)23 of 23More OnChesterEducation