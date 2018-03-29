Load mobile navigation
Sportgallery

Gallery: The Danny Jones Memorial Cup 2018

Over one hundred children take part in tournament to remember much loved football coach

  • Share
  1. Over one hundred children took part in the tournament1 of 23
  2. The winners Acresfield Primary School with Danny's son Franklin2 of 23
  3. The runners-up Lache Primary School with Danny's son Franklin3 of 23
  4. Player of the tournament, goalkeeper Jack Astbury from Acresfield with Danny's son Franklin4 of 23
  5. The coaching staff from SR Football Development5 of 23
  6. Tushingham With Grindley CE Primary School6 of 23
  7. St Oswald's CE Primary School, Mollington7 of 23
  8. Christleton Primary School8 of 23
  9. JH Godwin Primary School9 of 23
  10. Mickle Trafford Primary School10 of 23
  11. Waverton Community Primary School11 of 23
  12. Guilden Sutton CE Primary School12 of 23
  13. Lache Primary School13 of 23
  14. Cambridge Road Community Primary School14 of 23
  15. Guilden Sutton CE Primary School15 of 23
  16. Antrobus St Mark's CE Primary School, Northwich16 of 23
  17. Oldfield Primary School17 of 23
  18. Cherry Grove Primary School18 of 23
  19. Acresfield Primary School19 of 23
  20. Danny's son Franklin20 of 23
  21. Winners t-shirts21 of 23
  22. The Danny Jones Memorial Tournament 2018 at Goals, Chester22 of 23
  23. The winners Acresfield Primary School23 of 23
More On
Chester FCChester FC debut could arrive tomorrow for recent addition
Karl Cunningham pushing for a place in the squad for the clash with Torquay
Chester FCMarcus Bignot on his Chester FC future and the need for Neil Young to remain involved
Blues boss coy on his own future but believes Young will be crucial in helping club for future
Chester FCFootball Manager 2018 free agents: 12 non-league talents to sign
No money? No problem. Here's who could make a difference on shoestring in the National League
Chester FCSutton United boss Paul Doswell on Chester FC's overspending and the lack of respect his team gets
U's boss spoke candidly after watching his side go top of the National League with victory over the Blues on Saturday
Chester FCChester FC boss Marcus Bignot gives update on Jordan Gough injury
Left back has been a long-term absentee for the Blues after picking up a foot injury
EducationChester primary school football teams line-up for Danny Jones Memorial Cup
Tournament was a tribute to football coach who died of a brain tumour in 2015
EducationGallery: The Danny Jones Memorial Cup 2018
Over one hundred children take part in tournament to remember much loved football coach
Chester FCChester FC debut could arrive tomorrow for recent addition
Karl Cunningham pushing for a place in the squad for the clash with Torquay
Chester FCMarcus Bignot on his Chester FC future and the need for Neil Young to remain involved
Blues boss coy on his own future but believes Young will be crucial in helping club for future
Chester RUFCChester RUFC bounce back in fine style with win over Sheffield Tigers
Hare Lane outfit secure biggest win of the season so far
BroughtonNew clothing retailer Joules opening on Broughton Retail Park - and there are some GREAT freebies
The first customers can win a £200 free gift card!
Grosvenor Shopping CentreChester finally has another Disney Store - and doors are open today
And there will be Disney-themed Easter egg hunts!
Cheshire ConstabularyTeenagers jailed after torturing man they were holding captive
Traumatised victim had to escape through a window while his captors slept
BarrowAbandoned horses so badly neglected that one died are found in Chester field
But there's a happy ending for the remaining three
ChesterThings to do during the Easter holidays in Chester
Some egg-cellent ideas here
Chester'Business as usual' at Chester Bargain Booze stores
All three outlets will continue to trade even though the national name is in trouble
EducationChester primary school football teams line-up for Danny Jones Memorial Cup
Tournament was a tribute to football coach who died of a brain tumour in 2015
EducationGallery: The Danny Jones Memorial Cup 2018
Over one hundred children take part in tournament to remember much loved football coach
Chester FCChester FC debut could arrive tomorrow for recent addition
Karl Cunningham pushing for a place in the squad for the clash with Torquay
Chester Mystery PlaysChester Mystery Plays 2018: Jesus actor praises sense of community
Nick Sherratt talks about his forthcoming role as Jesus in this summer's Cathedral production
Top Stories
Chester City CentreEmergency services attending building fire in Chester city centre
Paramedics are treating two people for smoke inhalation
Chester'Business as usual' at Chester Bargain Booze stores
All three outlets will continue to trade even though the national name is in trouble
VauxhallEllesmere Port MP secures Westminster debate on Vauxhall future
“Ellesmere Port is synonymous with Vauxhall Motors,” he explained
NewtownPlans to replace Newtown tower block cladding with new insulation
Ground floor cladding was removed in wake of Grenfell Tower after tests showed it was combustible
Marketing CheshireCheshire Residents' Festival hailed 'tremendous success'
Tourism bosses delighted by popularity of week-long event
BroughtonNew clothing retailer Joules opening on Broughton Retail Park tomorrow - and there are some GREAT freebies
The first customers can win a £200 free gift card!
Grosvenor Shopping CentreChester finally has another Disney Store - and doors are open today
And there will be Disney-themed Easter egg hunts!
BarrowAbandoned horses so badly neglected that one died are found in Chester field
But there's a happy ending for the remaining three
Cheshire ConstabularyTeenagers jailed after torturing man in 'horrific' assault
Traumatised victim had to escape through a window while his captors slept
CourtsMan found GUILTY of murdering Cheshire Oaks worker Tyler Denton – live updates
21-year-old Redvers James Bickley is also charged with attempting to kill Ms Denton's dad and two sisters
Crime'She was our life and we have been left with broken hearts' – Family of murdered Leanne McKie reveal their devastation
Mum-of-three Leanne was killed in cold blood by her husband Darren
LiverpoolCrowds line Liverpool streets to say farewell to Sir Ken Dodd – funeral updates
Hundreds of fans expected to turn out for funeral of comedy legend
This website uses cookies. Using this website means you are okay with this but you can find out more and learn how to manage your cookie choices here.Close cookie policy overlay