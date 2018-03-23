Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Frodsham Juniors Football Club is hoping to celebrate its 40th anniversary with an exciting new project.

The club, which was awarded FA Community Status in 2016, currently runs 30 junior football teams for more than 500 youngsters in the area.

It is supported by a partnership with Helsby High School for the use of its playing fields, which has created a home for the club.

Now Frodsham JFC and Helsby High want to create a 3G-football facility on school grounds in partnership with Cheshire West and Chester Council to mark the 40th anniversary milestone.

The realisation of this project will not only provide Frodsham JFC with a state-of- the-art, safe and secure all-weather pitch for training and match days, it will also provide Helsby High School and local primary schools with exclusive use of the facility during school hours.

The wider Helsby and Frodsham community will also benefit with access to the facility for social usage.

Joe Bell, the club’s coach and player development officer, said: “The development of a 3G facility will bring huge benefits not only to the football club, but also to Helsby High School and surrounding primary schools.

“There is no such facility locally, while the towns of Hartford, Winsford and Northwich have all recently opened 3G pitches.

“It will ensure sporting provision for both the high school and the football club especially during the winter months when grass pitches are regularly closed due to poor weather.”

Helsby High School headteacher John Dowler stated: “The opportunity to build this state-of-the-art facility at the high school is one not to be missed.

“It would be wonderful for young people to have access to a 3G pitch at school and for the potential of our site to be further utilised for the benefit of the wider community.

“This development will further strengthen the great partnership we have with Frodsham Junior FC.”

To build the 3G pitch will take in the region of 12 months and it is hoped that the funds to enable the project can be raised in time for the facility to be opened in 2019, 40 years since the club’s inception.

Frodsham JFC’s fundraising officer Andy Loyden added: “We know as a club we have set ourselves a challenging target, but we have great confidence in the support and generosity of the local community, and local businesses, many of whom have had an association with Frodsham Juniors during its near 40-year history.

“We will of course be pursuing as many options for funding as possible and we will look to work with bodies such as the Marshes Community Benefit Fund and the Football Foundation.

“This project is the perfect way to celebrate the club’s 40th birthday; it will create a legacy not only for Frodsham Junior Football Club but also for our whole community.”

Anyone wishing to support the 3G at 40 campaign can donate by visiting www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/3gat40.

Anyone interested in finding out more about Frodsham Juniors should visit www.frodshamjfc.org.uk.