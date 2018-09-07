Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

By Wayne Ankers

Huddersfield Giants head coach Simon Woolford was full of praise for the work his Warrington Wolves counterpart Steve Price has done since joining the club.

Price moved to Wolves in October last year after switching from NRL side Cronulla Sharks where he held the assistant coach role.

He has since cemented Warrington’s place in the top four of the Super 8s and took them to a Challenge Cup final, although they were defeated at Wembley by Catalans Dragons.

Speaking ahead of Woolford going head-to-head with his fellow Australian when Giants face Warrington tonight, Woolford said: “He was fortunate enough to do his apprenticeship under Wayne Bennett and he then took over the Dragons for a couple of years. He struggled there a little bit but I am sure he learned a lot out of that.

“He has gone on to coach the Sharks and win a competition so he is certainly a capable coach.

“He has had Warrington doing well for most of the year and got them to a Challenge Cup so we will have to see how we go against them.”

He also said the Wolves did well to bounce back from that crushing defeat in the Challenge Cup final to beat Hull in their last outing.

Woolford, who played his last couple of years at the Dragons when Price was coming through the ranks as a coach there, admitted they have not spoken to each other ahead of the clash, reports the Huddersfield Examiner .

And he joked: “If we win I will talk to him after the game, but if we don’t I won’t.”

The Giants go into the game knowing only a win will keep up distant hopes of leapfrogging Warrington to claim a top four finish.

But it is a tough task for Woolford’s side who also face Wigan and Castleford in two of their final three games. Woolford’s side will be without Darnell McIntosh, Aaron Murphy, Dale Ferguson and Colton Roche for the clash. They have brought in Innes Senior, Oliver Roberts, Daniel Smith and Jake Wardle as replacements.