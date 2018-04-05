Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

FEES paid to agents and intermediaries by clubs across the National League have been revealed.

The FA has published annual details of payments made in the Premier League, the three divisions of the English Football League (EFL), as well as in non-league from the start of February 2017 through to the end of January.

After consultation with the FA, it was confirmed to the Chronicle that any National League club which does not appear in the document is because they were not involved in any FA Registered Intermediary payments or transactions over the 12 months.

Though Chester FC are not mentioned, several National League rivals are.

Tranmere Rovers – who the Blues play on Saturday – paid a total of £12,230 to agents and intermediaries during the period.

Table-topping Macclesfield Town, who inflicted a 1-0 defeat on the Blues earlier this month and look likely to be playing in the EFL next season, have spent only £3,000.

Leyton Orient dropped down to the National League at the end of the 2016-17 season as League Two’s basement club and have spent the most on agents fees over the period at £39,537.

Promotion seekers Wrexham and AFC Fylde splashed out £10,946 and £5,260 respectively, with fellow hopefuls Aldershot paying only £112.

But teams facing the drop into the National League North have also spent money on intermediaries to help complete transfer deals.

National League basement club Guiseley spent just over £14,000, while relegation-threatened Torquay United and Solihull Moors racked up costs of £6,500 and £1,000 respectively.

Other clubs in the bottom half looking over their shoulders include Woking and Barrow.

The Cards spent just under £2,000, while the Bluebirds splashed out a total of £16,980.

Elsewhere, Hartlepool United spent £18,849 and mid-table Dagenham & Redbridge had an outlay of just over £4,000.

Clubs seeking promotion into the National League are also included, with high flying Salford City spending £12,330 and Harrogate Town £2,475, while York City who were relegated from the division least season have spent more than £17,000 in the 12 months to the start of January.