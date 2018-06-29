A new look Chester FC squad started to be put through their paces at the beginning of the week as a new era began at the Blues.
Under last season’s National League North title winning bosses Bernard Morley and Anthony Johnson, the group of players which will tackle English football’s sixth tier has taken shape over the last month or so.
Some of the players on the books at the Blues already had deals for the upcoming campaign, having been handed them by previous bosses.
Others have been brought in by new bosses Morley and Johnson, some of whom they have worked with in the past at former clubs Ramsbottom United and Salford City.
And members of the Blues very productive Academy have been handed professional deals and will be part of the first-team squad in the upcoming National League North campaign.
With more transfer business to be done in the coming weeks, the current squad may yet change even more between now and the first ball being kicked in anger over the first weekend in August.
So how is the Chester squad list looking at present across all areas of the pitch, and where did they play prior to joining the Blues?
Here’s a brief summary of what the team looks like at the moment:
Goalkeepers
Grant Shenton
Age: 27
Previous club: Trafford FC
Defenders
Matty Waters
Age: 20
Previous club: Academy
Position: full-back
Steve Howson
Age: 32
Previous club: Southport
Position: centre-back
Dominic Smalley
Age: 27
Previous club: Ashton United
Position: full-back
Jon Moran
Age: 21
Previous club: Forest Green Rovers
Position: centre-back
John Pritchard
Age: 22
Previous club: Ashton United
Position: full-back
Matty Thomson
Age: 18
Previous club: Academy
Position: full-back
Alex Downes
Age: 18
Previous club; Academy
Position: centre-back
Midfielders
Kingsley James
Age: 26
Previous club: Macclesfield Town
Position: central midfielder
Craig Mahon
Age: 29
Previous club: Vauxhall Motors
Position: winger
Gary Roberts
Age: 31
Previous club: Southport
Position: central midfielder
Scott Burton
Age: 30
Previous club: Salford City
Position: central midfielder
Rhain Hellawell
Age: 18
Previous club: Academy
Position: right midfielder
Forwards
Ross Hannah
Age: 32
Previous club: Barrow
Position: striker
Jordan Archer
Age: 24
Previous club: Stourbridge
Position: striker
Nathan Brown
Age: 19
Previous club: Academy
Position: striker
Iwan Murray
Age: 17
Previous club: Academy
Position: striker
Matty Hughes
Age: 25
Previous club: Chorley
Position: forward