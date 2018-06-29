Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A new look Chester FC squad started to be put through their paces at the beginning of the week as a new era began at the Blues.

Under last season’s National League North title winning bosses Bernard Morley and Anthony Johnson, the group of players which will tackle English football’s sixth tier has taken shape over the last month or so.

Some of the players on the books at the Blues already had deals for the upcoming campaign, having been handed them by previous bosses.

Others have been brought in by new bosses Morley and Johnson, some of whom they have worked with in the past at former clubs Ramsbottom United and Salford City.

And members of the Blues very productive Academy have been handed professional deals and will be part of the first-team squad in the upcoming National League North campaign.

With more transfer business to be done in the coming weeks, the current squad may yet change even more between now and the first ball being kicked in anger over the first weekend in August.

So how is the Chester squad list looking at present across all areas of the pitch, and where did they play prior to joining the Blues?

Here’s a brief summary of what the team looks like at the moment:

Goalkeepers

Age: 27

Previous club: Trafford FC

Defenders

Matty Waters

Age: 20

Previous club: Academy

Position: full-back

Age: 32

Previous club: Southport

Position: centre-back

Age: 27

Previous club: Ashton United

Position: full-back

Age: 21

Previous club: Forest Green Rovers

Position: centre-back

Age: 22

Previous club: Ashton United

Position: full-back

Matty Thomson

Age: 18

Previous club: Academy

Position: full-back

Alex Downes

Age: 18

Previous club; Academy

Position: centre-back

Midfielders

Kingsley James

Age: 26

Previous club: Macclesfield Town

Position: central midfielder

Craig Mahon

Age: 29

Previous club: Vauxhall Motors

Position: winger

Age: 31

Previous club: Southport

Position: central midfielder

Age: 30

Previous club: Salford City

Position: central midfielder

Rhain Hellawell

Age: 18

Previous club: Academy

Position: right midfielder

Forwards

Ross Hannah

Age: 32

Previous club: Barrow

Position: striker

Jordan Archer

Age: 24

Previous club: Stourbridge

Position: striker

Age: 19

Previous club: Academy

Position: striker

Iwan Murray

Age: 17

Previous club: Academy

Position: striker

Age: 25

Previous club: Chorley

Position: forward