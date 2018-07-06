Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has had his say following the decision to keep the kick off time against Chester FC tomorrow at 3pm.

The Blues begin their pre-season campaign with a sold out friendly against the Premier League club at the Swansway Chester Stadium.

It will be the first game that new Blues joint managers Bernard Morley and Anthony Johnson take charge of, with a host of new signings due to turn out.

But the match will begin at the same time as England’s World Cup quarter-final clash against Sweden in Russia.

The Blues were left frustrated in their efforts to move the kick off time for tomorrow’s game after challenges proved too great for a change to be made.

Chester were locked in discussions with the Reds on Wednesday, and though the Blues admitted ‘every attempt’ was made to move the game, there were major logistical challenges which arose given that a 4,500 sell-out crowd is expected at the Swansway Chester Stadium and other aspects relating to matchday arrangements meant it was unable to rearrange the match at such short notice.

And now Reds boss Klopp – who has Jordan Henderson and Trent Alexander-Arnold currently on Three Lions duty – has given his view on the decision to keep the all-ticket game as a 3pm kick off.

Speaking to Liverpoolfc.com, the German said: “What can I say? When we planned it, it was obviously not really clear [England would play at the same time] – and I didn’t think about it, to be honest.

“Now we have tried for a few days to change the time, but it’s not possible.

“Chester tried as well, but said it is not possible – all of the things they have organised around the game, we cannot change it.

“We would have been ready for pretty much everything; playing at 12, playing at seven, whatever. It’s now like it is.

“We will record the game and hope they will go through when we watch it back. I am really, really happy about the role England are playing – Hendo is playing and Trent had his first World Cup game as well, so it’s really nice. It would have been nice to watch it.

“I am pretty sure the people in Chester will be in the stadium and will watch the game because it is our first pre-season friendly, so it’s a nice one.

“It’s good for Chester. I think they’ve sold out and that’s a nice thing.”