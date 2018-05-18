Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

If there is one silver lining to the very grey cloud that was relegation to the National League North, Chester FC fans will at least not have to travel down to London or the Home Counties next season.

With the geographical limitations imposed on the division, it means the Blues will be mostly facing trips around the North West, into the West Midlands, Yorkshire and the North East when the action recommences in August.

Chester were among four sides relegated from the National League last year and will take their place in the division below alongside Guiseley.

But there have also been promotions from both the Northern Premier League and Southern Premier League Premier Divisions into the National League North.

And with that in mind, here are the destinations Blues fans will be heading to in the near future as Chester FC play in a league they last graced five years ago...

Alfreton Town

Manager: Billy Heath

Stadium: Impact Arena (capacity 3,600)

Last season: 17th

Round trip: 210 miles

Altrincham

(Image: Dale Miles)

Manager: Phil Parkinson

Stadium: J Davidson Stadium (capacity 6,085)

Last season: 1st (promoted from Northern Premier League Premier Division)

Round trip: 74 miles

Ashton United

Manager: Jody Banim

Stadium: Hurst Cross (capacity 4,500)

Last season: 2nd (Northern Premier League Premier Division, promoted via play-offs)

Round trip: 102 miles

Blyth Spartans

Manager: Alun Armstrong

Stadium: Croft Park (capacity 4,435)

Last season: 10th

Round trip: 406 miles

Boston United

Manager: Craig Elliott

Stadium: Jakemans Stadium (capacity 6,643)

Last season: 9th

Round trip: 314 miles

Brackley Town

Manager: Kevin Wilkin

Stadium: St. James Park (capacity 3,500)

Last season: 3rd

Round trip: 294 miles

Bradford Park Avenue

Manager: Mark Bower

Stadium: Horsfall Stadium (capacity 3,500)

Last season: 7th

Round trip: 160 miles

Chorley

Manager: Matt Jansen

Stadium: Victory Park (capacity 4,100)

Last season: 6th

Round trip: 104 miles

Curzon Ashton

Manager: John Flanagan

Stadium: Tameside Stadium (capacity 4,000)

Last season: 18th

Round trip: 100 miles

Darlington

Manager: Tommy Wright

Stadium: Blackwell Meadows (capacity 3,300)

Last season: 12th

Round trip: 304 miles

FC United of Manchester

Manager: Tom Greaves

Stadium: Broadhurst Park (capacity 4,400)

Last season: 16th

Round trip: 106 miles

Guiseley

(Image: Terry Marland)

Manager: Marcus Bignot and Russ O’Neill

Stadium: Nethermoor Park (capacity 4,000)

Last season: 24th (relegated from National League)

Round trip: 176 miles

Hereford

Manager: Peter Beadle

Stadium: Edgar Street (capacity 4,913)

Last season: 1st (promoted from Southern Football League Premier Division)

Round trip: 190 miles

Kidderminster Harriers

Manager: John Eustace

Stadium: Aggborough (capacity 6,444)

Last season: 4th

Round trip: 160 miles

Leamington

Manager: Paul Holleran

Stadium: New Windmill Ground (capacity 2,300)

Last season: 19th

Round trip: 222 miles

Nuneaton Town

Manager: Gary Charles

Stadium: The LDJ Solicitors Stadium (capacity 4,614)

Last season: 13th

Round trip: 196 miles

Southport

Manager: Liam Watson

Stadium: Haig Avenue (capacity 6,008)

Last season: 15th

Round trip: 116 miles

Spennymoor Town

Manager: Jason Ainsley

Stadium: The Brewery Field (capacity 3,000)

Last season: 8th

Round trip: 324 miles

Stockport County

(Image: Terry Marland)

Manager: Jim Gannon

Stadium: Edgeley Park (capacity 10,852)

Last season: 5th

Round trip: 84 miles

AFC Telford United

Manager: Gavin Cowan

Stadium: New Bucks Head (capacity 6,380)

Last season: 14th

Round trip: 94 miles

York City

(Image: Terry Marland)

Manager: Martin Gray

Stadium: Bootham Crescent (capacity 8,256)

Last season: 11th

Round trip: 232 miles