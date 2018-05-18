If there is one silver lining to the very grey cloud that was relegation to the National League North, Chester FC fans will at least not have to travel down to London or the Home Counties next season.
With the geographical limitations imposed on the division, it means the Blues will be mostly facing trips around the North West, into the West Midlands, Yorkshire and the North East when the action recommences in August.
Chester were among four sides relegated from the National League last year and will take their place in the division below alongside Guiseley.
But there have also been promotions from both the Northern Premier League and Southern Premier League Premier Divisions into the National League North.
And with that in mind, here are the destinations Blues fans will be heading to in the near future as Chester FC play in a league they last graced five years ago...
Alfreton Town
Manager: Billy Heath
Stadium: Impact Arena (capacity 3,600)
Last season: 17th
Round trip: 210 miles
Altrincham
Manager: Phil Parkinson
Stadium: J Davidson Stadium (capacity 6,085)
Last season: 1st (promoted from Northern Premier League Premier Division)
Round trip: 74 miles
Ashton United
Manager: Jody Banim
Stadium: Hurst Cross (capacity 4,500)
Last season: 2nd (Northern Premier League Premier Division, promoted via play-offs)
Round trip: 102 miles
Blyth Spartans
Manager: Alun Armstrong
Stadium: Croft Park (capacity 4,435)
Last season: 10th
Round trip: 406 miles
Boston United
Manager: Craig Elliott
Stadium: Jakemans Stadium (capacity 6,643)
Last season: 9th
Round trip: 314 miles
Brackley Town
Manager: Kevin Wilkin
Stadium: St. James Park (capacity 3,500)
Last season: 3rd
Round trip: 294 miles
Bradford Park Avenue
Manager: Mark Bower
Stadium: Horsfall Stadium (capacity 3,500)
Last season: 7th
Round trip: 160 miles
Chorley
Manager: Matt Jansen
Stadium: Victory Park (capacity 4,100)
Last season: 6th
Round trip: 104 miles
Curzon Ashton
Manager: John Flanagan
Stadium: Tameside Stadium (capacity 4,000)
Last season: 18th
Round trip: 100 miles
Darlington
Manager: Tommy Wright
Stadium: Blackwell Meadows (capacity 3,300)
Last season: 12th
Round trip: 304 miles
FC United of Manchester
Manager: Tom Greaves
Stadium: Broadhurst Park (capacity 4,400)
Last season: 16th
Round trip: 106 miles
Guiseley
Manager: Marcus Bignot and Russ O’Neill
Stadium: Nethermoor Park (capacity 4,000)
Last season: 24th (relegated from National League)
Round trip: 176 miles
Hereford
Manager: Peter Beadle
Stadium: Edgar Street (capacity 4,913)
Last season: 1st (promoted from Southern Football League Premier Division)
Round trip: 190 miles
Kidderminster Harriers
Manager: John Eustace
Stadium: Aggborough (capacity 6,444)
Last season: 4th
Round trip: 160 miles
Leamington
Manager: Paul Holleran
Stadium: New Windmill Ground (capacity 2,300)
Last season: 19th
Round trip: 222 miles
Nuneaton Town
Manager: Gary Charles
Stadium: The LDJ Solicitors Stadium (capacity 4,614)
Last season: 13th
Round trip: 196 miles
Southport
Manager: Liam Watson
Stadium: Haig Avenue (capacity 6,008)
Last season: 15th
Round trip: 116 miles
Spennymoor Town
Manager: Jason Ainsley
Stadium: The Brewery Field (capacity 3,000)
Last season: 8th
Round trip: 324 miles
Stockport County
Manager: Jim Gannon
Stadium: Edgeley Park (capacity 10,852)
Last season: 5th
Round trip: 84 miles
AFC Telford United
Manager: Gavin Cowan
Stadium: New Bucks Head (capacity 6,380)
Last season: 14th
Round trip: 94 miles
York City
Manager: Martin Gray
Stadium: Bootham Crescent (capacity 8,256)
Last season: 11th
Round trip: 232 miles