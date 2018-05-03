Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Gary Roberts would love to stay at Chester FC but insists any agreement to remain with the club must be right for himself and his family as the Blues prepare for the National League North.

The 31-year-old from Blacon penned a short-term deal with the Blues in January to play for his hometown club.

The midfielder had his deal extended after the Community Trust and Chester Exiles supporters group joined forces to find funds to keep Roberts on the club’s books and ended up playing 12 times for the Blues this season .

And though a new manager is yet to be announced after Marcus Bignot’s sacking last month, Roberts would like to stay at the club next season if the correct opportunity presents itself.

“Obviously I’ve love to stay with the club, but it’s got to be right for me and the family and just what’s best,” he said.

“I’ve got a kid on the way so I don’t want to just think about myself now, I’m not selfish.

“Any club I go into, I give it my all. I think I’ve given my best and whether it’s been good enough, which we haven’t been good enough collectively and as a team, but I’ve given it my all and then we just go from there and now we’ll see what the future brings for me.”

The former England youth international from under-16 through to U19 level arrived at Chester with a chequered past after well documented battles with alcohol and gambling during a professional career that has taken in spells at Crewe Alexandra, Port Vale and Rotherham United.

Over the second-half of the season, Roberts found himself playing with Blues academy players including fellow Blacon-born Tom Crawford and James Jones, and has enjoyed imparting his knowledge onto them from both on and off the pitch.

“It’s always a boyhood dream to play for his hometown club and it’s just been nice,” he said.

“It’s not about being from Blacon or wherever, it’s just nice to play for your hometown club whether you’re from Upton, Lache or wherever. It makes it a bit more important if you’re from Blacon.

“It’s nice to pass on knowledge, as well as off the field knowledge and more importantly on the field knowledge.

“It’s just nice to be able to be like a father figure on and off the pitch which I had years ago.

“Obviously my off the field antics didn’t help me in that situation, but I’ll try and help these as much as I have done.

“Whether I stay, it’s down to the next couple of weeks and what happens.”

With the Blues playing in the National League North next season, Roberts knows the quality in the division having spent the second half of 2017 at Southport before his contract with the Sandgrounders was cancelled by mutual consent.

And with the fans and Community Trust having digged deep for the 31-year-old to stay at the club through the season, Roberts was full of praise for the Blues’ faithful.

“I can’t thank them more than what they’ve done to get me there and keep me there and all credit to them, they deserve every praise and I am very very thankful,” he said.

“I played in the National League North last year. It’s a good league.

“Any league you’re in, it’s a challenge, every game you play is a challenge.

“Let’s just take it as it comes, when it comes to them.”