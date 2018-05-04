Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A fundraising page has been launched to help former Chester FC defender Ryan Higgins who was forced to retire due to a heart condition.

The former Blues player hung up his boots at the age of just 23 a few months ago after undergoing medical tests.

He had been with Torquay United – who have been relegated from the National League along with Chester – but had not played for the Plainmoor outfit since last November.

Higgins – now 24 and who made 68 appearances and scored three goals for the Blues during an 18-month spell – revealed his sister had been rushed to hospital with a heart condition last November.

He said that after undergoing tests, doctors informed Higgins and his family that her condition was hereditary.

At the time of announcing his retirement, he said: “I had a few weeks away with my family in what was a very worrying time for all of us.

“I did briefly return to football but, after further investigation, the doctors informed us that my sister’s condition was hereditary and all of us in the family would need to undergo tests.

“It has been a long and difficult process, and we received the worst possible news last week, which confirmed I would have to retire from the game.

(Image: Terry Marland)

“Football has been my life and all I ever wanted to do since the age of four. It is too soon for me to know what the next step will be but I look forward to the next chapter in my life with a positive attitude.”

The Gulls have now set up a Go Fund Me page where fans can leave messages of support and financial contributions for the player, should they wish to do so.

The page said: “This page has been set up in order for fans to leave messages of support for Ryan, and if you so wish, to leave a financial contribution to help Ryan take his next steps outside of football.

“Everything donated, excluding site fees, will go directly to Ryan.

“Thank you for your support.”

Blues fans can visit the page by clicking HERE .