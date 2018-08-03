Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Former Deeside AAC member Owen Smith has hailed his call-up to the European Championships squad as a ‘huge honour’.

The 400m runner from Sychdyn near Mold is a member of the 102-strong team announced by British Athletics for the tournament taking place in Berlin from Monday, August 6, to Sunday, August 12.

It is the biggest team sent by the country to a major championships in the modern era and Smith is one of nine selected for the men’s 4x400m relay.

The call-up is the third Smith has had for Great Britain & NI, with his debut coming earlier this year as part of the 4x400m relay team which finished sixth at the World Indoor Championships held in Birmingham, and was followed up at the Citius meet held in Bern in June as the quartet came fourth.

But this will be his first major outdoor championships representing his country.

Smith said: “It’s a huge honour to be selected for my first major outdoor championships with Great Britain & NI, especially to be selected in such a strong team.

“This year has been a massive year for me in terms of consistency as well as performances.

“Finishing sixth at the British Championships, as well as multiple Diamond League appearances this year, has been a big step up in competition level for me.

“I would like to think I’ve coped quite well with it and it’s now given me the drive to compete at this level from now on.

“As you can imagine a lot of work has gone into getting to this position, a lot of work has been put in behind the scenes especially from my coach, Matt Elias, physio, Adam Rattenberry, and especially the support from my parents.”

Smith will fly out to Berlin next Wednesday and has high hopes of taking part in the heats on Friday, August 10, but is ready to be called upon should he be required in the next round.

He added: “I would like to think my chances are quite high of running at least the heats with being taken only for the relay. I’m hoping my consistency this year will show selectors that I am ready to run and will be able to get the job done.

“Obviously, I would love to run both rounds, but if the team management decide that I won’t be running, then I will still be around the team in warm up as anything can happen in the lead up to the race.”