Former Chester FC youngster Tom Crawford is eyeing up a regular starting place in the Notts County team after a debut goal for the League Two side.

Crawford joined the Magpies in the summer for an undisclosed transfer fee in a deal which is understood to include a sell-on clause.

The teenager from Blacon had been offered fresh terms to remain as a Chester player, but attracted interest after breaking into the Blues team last season, signing off with a winner in the 2-1 victory over Barrow in the National League.

West Brom, Norwich City, Fleetwood Town and even Rangers were among the clubs which had monitored Crawford but it was Notts County that eventually won the race for Crawford’s signature.

He made his first start for the Meadow Lane outfit on Tuesday evening in the Carabao Cup at the Riverside against Championship side Middlesbrough.

And it was a day to remember for the former Chester youngster after netting the tie’s opening goal on his debut for Kevin Nolan’s side, as the League Two outfit eventually went out 4-3 on penalties following a 3-3 draw.

But despite the defeat, Crawford was overjoyed to make his debut in the biggest stadium he has played at in his fledgling career so far and hopes he will be able to earn a place in the Notts starting XI on a more regular basis.

He told the club website: “I was buzzing to start at the Riverside because it’s the biggest stadium I’ve ever played in and I just couldn’t wait to get out there and show what I can do.

“Hopefully I’ve done enough to get myself involved against Yeovil on Friday night, but it’s up to the manager. He has to pick from a really good group of lads who will always give 100%.

“I’ve just got to keep working hard in training and doing my best so hopefully I can push my way in and then keep a place in the team.

“We’ve got to go into each match thinking we’re going to win because every game so far this season we’ve progressed.”

Crawford played 17 times for the Blues in total, many of them coming during the second half of last season.

He had loan spells with both Leek Town and Runcorn Town during the campaign and saw his form with the Blues rewarded with a call up to the England C squad where he made an appearance from the substitutes bench in Sunday’s 4-2 loss to Ireland in Dublin.

After his first Notts County goal, firing home from eight yards to hand them an early lead, Crawford was pleased the lead up to it paid off with a reward at the end.

“I won’t be forgetting that one any time soon,” he added.

“It’s a clever free-kick routine and I’m really pleased with the way it came off. I was delighted to be the one who could tuck it away.”