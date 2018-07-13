Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Former Chester FC striker Jordan Archer will not have long to wait until he comes up against familiar opposition.

The Blues man was signed by League Two side Bury yesterday for an undisclosed fee .

The 24-year-old netted four times in 19 games after arriving from Stourbridge in October last year, and appeared in a Chester shirt for the final time in last Saturday’s home friendly against Liverpool as the Blues got their pre-season schedule under way .

And as things have turned out, Archer will not have to wait long before potentially facing Jurgen Klopp’s men again in the space of a week.

That’s because Bury have a pre-season friendly against Liverpool tomorrow at Gigg Lane.

And Archer will have a chance to say his goodbyes to the Blues faithful when former Chester City Ryan Lowe brings the Shakers to the Swansway Chester Stadium on Saturday, July 21 .

A sell-on clause has been included as part of the deal which has taken the forward to the Football League club, which could benefit the Blues in the future should Archer make another move for a transfer fee.

The striker had previously made clear his desire to remain in full-time football, with Chester reverting back to part-time for this season in the National League North under joint-managers Bernard Morley and Anthony Johnson.

After joining the League Two outfit, he told the club website: “I’m delighted to be joining Bury. When I heard the club were interested, I made my decision to join straight away without hesitation.

“It’s a step up in my career; I can’t wait to get going and repay the club for bringing me to the Football League.

“I’m confident I can make the step up to the League. I’ll hopefully repay the club’s faith by scoring goals and working hard for the team and manager.”

Shakers boss Lowe was pleased to get his man and paid credit to both sporting director Lee Dykes and chairman Stuart Day for stumping up the cash to transfer Archer away from the Blues.

He told the club website: “I’m really pleased to sign Jordan as he was a wanted man and we have managed to get the deal done for him.

“A lot of credit has to go to Lee Dykes who has monitored Jordan for a while. Once we put everything together, we knew that Jordan fit the bill of what we wanted.

“He is a powerful striker who runs in behind, and he is hungry to succeed. His hunger and desire are what gave me a good feel for him.

“It will certainly take Jordan a little time to adapt to full-time football, but I’m happy to put the work in with him if it’s going to pay off, and I’m sure it will!

“Big thanks has to go to the chairman again for backing me with my recruitment, especially with us paying a fee.”