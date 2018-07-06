Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Former Chester FC goalkeeper Andy Firth has penned a new deal with Liverpool FC.

The 21-year-old stopper spent the second half of last season on loan at the Blues, playing 11 games in total at the Swansway Chester Stadium.

And now the young goalkeeper has confirmed via social media that he has signed a new contract with the Anfield club.

He said on Twitter: “Delighted to announce I’ve signed a new contract at @LFC! Looking forward to my 12th season at my childhood club!

“Massive thanks to my family, friends and all the staff at the club for making this possible.”

Firth spoke at length last month about his loan spell with the Blues, which came during a period of uncertainty for the football club.

It included not only the prospect of relegation, but also an exodus of players arising from the club’s dire financial situation which was revealed at a City Fans United meeting in January and meant the Blues needed to find £50,000 in the short term just to stay in business.

But Firth hailed the valuable experience he received during his time with the Blues and hopes to return to the Swansway Chester Stadium for tomorrow’s friendly against his parent club, even if he is not part of the Reds sqaud.

He said last month: “It was a good learning experience, there was lots of well documented problems off the pitch with things happening at the club.

“But for me personally, to get to go out on loan at a club that’s always been a big club for a long time, so to get there and get some valuable minutes under my belt and play against some big teams.

“It was a great experience for me learning things on the pitch but also an eye opener off the pitch as well.

“The fans were unbelievable in tough times off the pitch and on the pitch. There was a couple of goals through the games that I wasn’t happy with myself, but I never got any stick from any of the fans, they were always there supporting and no matter what, they were always giving us every chance to go and get a win.

“The relationship between me and the fans was very special and something I definitely hope wherever I go, if I can get that relationship, I’ll be made up.”