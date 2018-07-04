Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Former Chester FC defender Ben Heneghan will be playing League One football next season after joining Blackpool on loan.

The 24-year-old spent two seasons with the Blues from 2014 to 2016, earning an England C call up during his time at the Swansway Chester Stadium.

He joined Motherwell in 2016 before making the move last summer to Championship club Sheffield United.

But with only one appearance for the Blades last season, he was transfer listed by Chris Wilder’s side in May and had the option of leaving Bramhall Lane either permanently on or loan .

And the former Blues defender has now joined Blackpool for the upcoming League One season.

Seasiders boss Gary Bowyer told the club website: “I’m delighted to bring Ben to the club and I’d like to thank Sheffield United, who previously paid a considerable transfer fee for him.

“Ben’s someone we’ve monitored the progress of and I know there’s been quite a few other clubs interested in signing him.

“His addition will bring more size and stature in both boxes.”

The former England C international made 92 appearances for Chester in all competitions, scoring seven goals during his time at the club, which began on trial in August 2014 following his release from Stoke City.

The Blues did not receive a penny when Heneghan left the Swansway Chester Stadium as, despite being offered a new deal and being under 24 at the time, there were fewer than 60 days remaining on his existing contract at the time.

If players under the age of 24 are offered deals with more than 60 days of their present ones remaining, clubs are entitled to compensation.