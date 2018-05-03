Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Former Chester FC boss Steve Burr has been named the new manager of Stafford Rangers.

The 58-year-old left Northern Premier League Premier Division outfit Stalybridge Celtic last weekend after his contract at Bower Fold came to an end.

Celtic chairman Rob Gorski confirmed Burr’s deal would not be renewed, having joined the club in February 2017.

He said: “It was an amicable and mutual decision and Steve will always be welcomed back at Bower Fold.

“He has his class and dignity as a man and we wish him every success in the future.

“He leaves with our best wishes, and personally I have enjoyed working with a high quality manager.”

And ex-Blues boss Burr has not had long to wait for his next managerial appointment after being confirmed today as the new manager of fellow Northern Premier League Premier Division side Stafford Rangers, who finished this season in 14th.

He has taken the helm of a club he played for in two spells during his playing career and is aiming to take the club back up the football pyramid.

At a press conference in front of Rangers supporters, he said: “I am really looking forward to being given the opportunity now to manage the football club and hopefully get you back.

“It’s a club that’s always been very close to my heart, I’ve always looked out for the results and obviously it’s dropped away from being in the main Conference Premier to the Conference North and where you are now.

“There’s some tough leagues around now and it will be a challenge to get us out of this division, but I’ve always been up for a challenge.

“We all want the success, I know how much you want the success, I want the success as well.

“I know I’m not as young as I was but I’m still hungry as ever to succeed.

“I know I was quite popular here as a player when I played in the two spells I had, but that counts for nothing with what I do now as a manager for you and I really want to get a side together for you that not only is nice and attractive to watch, but obviously if we’re winning matches, it’ll be nice to watch.”

Burr was dismissed as Chester boss in April 2016 after more than two years at the helm and was eventually succeeded by Jon McCarthy.

He won 45 of the 125 games in charge of the Swansway Chester Stadium outfit.