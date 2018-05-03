Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Relegated Bangor City will take their fight to get back into the Welsh Premier League to sport’s highest court, fans were told.

The Citizens lost their top flight status last Thursday despite finishing in second place, and face the prospect of life in the Huws Gray Alliance after failing in a bid to obtain a tier one domestic licence for the 2018/19 season.

A fans forum held by the club on Monday saw director of football Stephen Vaughan Jnr announce that the club intended to take its case to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) – the highest possible appeal court – in a bid to overturn the ruling from the Football Association of Wales (FAW).

More than 100 fans attended the meeting to raise their concerns to Vaughan Jr and general manager Luke Purcell.

Vaughan Jnr played for Chester City more than 60 times when the club was in the Football League.

He was also the club’s chairman and owner at one point, and is the son of former Chester City owner Stephen Vaughan Snr while Vaughan Sports Management sponsor Bangor.

According to fans who attended the forum, Vaughan Jnr insisted the club were spending £30,000 on legal fees to appeal the decision by the FAW and that they would go to the High Court and then the CAS if necessary in a bid to overturn the ruling, the Daily Post reports .

The director of football was said to have told the audience the FAW decision was based on “current accounts and future accounts”, but also insisted that they had no creditors and were up to date with HMRC, VAT and PAYE, and that all wages to players and staff had been paid in full.

Fans also said Vaughan Jnr revealed that the club have seven players currently under contract beyond the summer.

And he is also reported to have stated that there was no possibility of the Citizens applying to join the English pyramid, with any submissions needing to have been made before last December.

There has also been doubt placed over the future of manager Kevin Nicholson whose contract is about to end.

A supporter who was at the meeting told the Daily Post: “There were more than 100 fans at the meeting which was a good turnout.

“There’s a lot of uncertainty surrounding the club, and I don’t think we’re much the wiser even after last night.

“A lot of the fans were encouraged that the club was at least trying to fight the relegation but many also stayed away as they’re not happy with the current regime.

“The fact that attendances are down on what they have been was also raised.”

The fan added: “There is a section of fans who want to explore entering the English pyramid, but it was made clear that this isn’t something the club’s looking at.

“Stephen Vaughan Jnr stated that they plan to be at the helm for the long haul and want to learn from what’s gone wrong.

“But one thing’s for sure, there’s no way this club should find itself in such a position again.”

The FAW refused to comment, but did say Bangor City had failed to meet the criteria on the original licence application and the appeal.

It is understood the FAW panels are made up of accountants or financial experts, auditors and lawyers as well as a judge in the second appeal process, all of which must be independent of the governing body.

Bangor City also missed out on a UEFA licence meaning they will miss out on the chance of lucrative European football next season.