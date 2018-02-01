Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

While there is no January transfer window in the National League it didn’t stop plenty of comings and goings in non-league football’s top tier.

Given the current financial situation at Chester FC it was never going to be a busy day at the Swansway Chester Stadium but there were a couple of snippets of news as manager Marcus Bignot was able to add to his squad.

AFC Bournemouth defender Shaun Hobson, 19, has arrived on loan for the remainder of the season with the Cherries ‘understanding’ of Chester’s current plight.

And goalkeeper Sam Hornby will be remaining with the Blues for the rest of the campaign after extending his loan spell from League Two side Port Vale, who had been linked with Chester skipper John McCombe earlier on deadline day.

But what about elsewhere?

WREXHAM

The Dragons are going for promotion in a big way it seems.

Dean Keates swooped to land full back Nicky Deverdics from beleaguered Hartlepool United on an 18-month deal as the Dragons looked to strengthen for a final push in their bid to return to the Football League.

Deverdics cost the Dragons £10,000.

SOLIHULL MOORS

If there is one team who are fancying their chances of hauling themselves away from danger in the National League it is the Midlanders.

They added to their ranks, but only after losing highly-rated striker Dapo Afolayan to Premier League West Ham United.

The 21-year-old has signed a three-year deal with the Hammers.

Moors have made the loan move of in-form striker Kwame Thomas permanent after his release from Coventry City while former Wrexham loanee Alex Reid has joined Moors on loan from Fleetwood Town.

HARTLEPOOL UNITED

Despite their perilous financial situation Pools knocked back approaches for their midfield talisman Michael Woods.

The 27-year-old has been in good form this season and both Stevenage and Exeter City were keen on landing him, but Craig Harrison has stood firm.

(Image: Richard Sellers)

FC HALIFAX TOWN

It wasn’t the playing staff that changed at the Shay on the final day of January.

The Shaymen parted company with manager Billy Heath following a dreadful run of form in the National League.

There will be a familiar face to Blues fans taking charge of Halifax’s next game, though, with ex-Chester FC boss Neil Young taking the reins on a temporary basis for the game with Dagenham & Redbridge.

He has most recently been in the role of head of scouting at the Shay.

DAGENHAM & REDBRIDGE

Dagenham are another side with ideas of a Football League return.

But that cause has not been helped by the loss of defender Kevin Lokko after he was recalled from his loan spell by parent club Stevenage.

LEYTON ORIENT

The O’s are not yet safe from the drop and were busy adding to their squad yesterday.

Justin Edinburgh swooped to land Marvin Ekpiteta from Chester’s FA Trophy conquerors East Thurrock United, for who his brother, Calvin, netted the winner in the clash with the Blues last month.

Orient have loaned Ekpetita back to the Rocks for the remainder of the campaign.

TRANMERE ROVERS

The Prenton Park outfit have agreed a deal with midfielder Larnell Cole until the end of the season.

The 24-year-old joined the club as a free agent in October having spent last season at Inverness Caledonian Thistle.