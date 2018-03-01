Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Midfielder Wade Joyce has ended his 18-month spell at Chester FC .

The 23-year-old former Barnsley, Oldham Athletic and St Johnstone midfielder, son of ex-Manchester United coach Warren Joyce, has departed the Swansway Chester Stadium by mutual consent.

Joyce was signed in August 2016 by former manager Jon McCarthy following a successful trial spell but has failed to nail down a first-team place and has seldom featured since Marcus Bignot took over in September last year.

Joyce featured 11 times this season and 45 times in all competitions during his stint with the Blues.

His last appearance came in the 2-2 draw at Eastleigh in November last year .

With Chester needing to cut costs Joyce's exit eases some of the burden on the club's wage bill from now until the end of the season.