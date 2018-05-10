Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Ryan Astles has ended his two-and-a-half year spell with Chester FC in favour of a move to next season's National League North rivals Southport.

The big defender, 24, had been offered fresh terms to stay with Chester next season but has opted to seek pastures new and has signed up with the Haig Avenue outfit ahead of next season, penning a two-year deal.

Astles, who signed for Chester back in January 2016 from Northwich Victoria , will link up once again with former Blues manager Jon McCarthy, who is currently assisting new Sandgrounders boss Liam Watson following his appointment last week.

A popular figure during his time at Chester, Astles made 112 appearances in total for the Blues and was one of their most consistent performers in a miserable season that resulted in their relegation from the National League.

It is understood that the Blues won't be entitled to any development compensation owing to the defender being over the age of 24.

Speaking to the Chronicle earlier this month , Astles stated he had not thought too much about his future and hadn't ruled out the possibility of staying with the Blues.

But Southport's interest in the player has not been sudden and a possible switch has been mooted for a number of weeks.

Southport are looking to challenge in the National League North next season.

Astles told Southport's official website: "I spoke with the Board. The amibition of the club really drew me in. Seeing all the plans and what the Ccub want to achieve, that was one of the main things. I’m really happy to be joining the Ccub."

"Everyone here wants to be pushing for promotion. That’s the main aim. I’ll make sure I give 100% to that, getting the club back to where it wants to be. Personally for me, the aim has to be clean sheets, but we all want that promotion."

Well backed financially by businessman Phil Hodgkinson and with some grand plans for future growth, the Sandgrounders are expected to be fighting at the right end of the division next season after narrowly avoiding the drop this season, something that saw Kevin Davies's tenure come to an end.

They have already added Gateshead goalkeeper Dan Hanford and the addition of Astles represents another good bit of business for the football club.

Chester meanwhile remain managerless.

Since Neil Redfearn's decision to turn down the job the Blues have been forced to go back to the drawing board and have been in dialogue with a number of possible candidates over the past week, with more talks expected in the next 24 hours as they look to tie up an appointment.