Chester FC have been dealt another blow to their National League survival hopes after goalkeeper Sam Hornby was recalled by parent club Port Vale.

The 23-year-old goalkeeper joined the Blues on loan in early December and went on to make 13 appearances for Marcus Bignot’s side, his last coming in Saturday's late 3-2 loss at Dagenham & Redbridge .

He had extended his stay until the end of the season in January having impressed between the sticks, but the Blues must now look elsewhere after the League Two Valiants opted to bring him back into the fold at Vale Park to ease their own goalkeeping worries.

Hornby’s departure leaves Liverpool loanee Andy Firth as the only stopper on Chester’s books, and the Blues may need to look elsewhere to bring in some cover in time for the visit of Bromley on Saturday.

Conor Mitchell, Alex Lynch and Hornby have all been between the sticks for Chester this season and Firth could well get the nod for Saturday, with the 21-year-old, a member of the Reds’ under-23 side, on loan at the Swansway Chester Stadium for the remainder of the season.