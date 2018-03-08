Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Paul Turnbull has ended his stay at Chester FC .

The 29-year-old, who signed for the Blues on a two-year deal from Barrow in the summer, has departed the club by mutual consent.

The midfielder, who made 25 appearances in all competitions for the Blues this season, has penned a deal at National League North side Stockport County.

Turnbull becomes the second player to leave Chester today after left midfielder Liam Davies ended his stay with the club, also by mutual consent .

Signed by former manager Jon McCarthy, Turnbull was one of the players on a two-year deal at Chester who the club needed to move on with one eye on next season and cutting costs.

The cash-strapped Blues, who loaned out Kingsley James to Barrow last month and who have parted company with Alex Lynch, Wade Joyce, John McCombe and Davies, need to move on the high earners on longer deals as quickly as possible.

Former Northampton, Stockport and Macclesfield man Turnbull made his final Chester appearance in the 3-1 home loss to Gateshead on January 20.